On Friday, November 27, 2026, Margarita, Zhaneta, Astrid, Oda, Dominic, Francis, Maximilian, Valerian, and others may celebrate their name day. The Catholic calendar commemorates Saint Bilgilda, Blessed Margaret of Savoy, and several male saints on this day. Here’s a look at the female and male names associated with this date and what each one means.

In the Catholic tradition, several saints and blessed figures are commemorated on November 27. Among them are the martyr James of Persia, Saint Maximus of Riez, Saint Valerian, Saint Virgil of Salzburg, as well as Saint Bilgilda and Blessed Margaret of Savoy.

Name day calendars also list other names for this date. In particular, Polish lists include Margaret, Jeanette, Dominic, Francis, Maximilian, Gustav, and Valerian. Thus, among those celebrating their name day, there are quite a few both common and rare names.

Female Names for November 27

Margaret is a name of Greek origin. It comes from the word margarites, which means “pearl.” The name is associated with beauty, tenderness, and value. In the Catholic calendar, Blessed Margaret of Savoy is commemorated on this day.

Bilgilda is an ancient Germanic name that various sources associate with the concepts of battle and struggle. It is rare and almost never used in modern Ukrainian. In the Catholic calendar, Saint Bilgilda, the founder of the monastery in Mainz, is commemorated on November 27.

Jeannette is a name of French origin, a form of the name Jeanne. It derives from the ancient Hebrew name Yohanan and means “God is gracious” or “God’s grace.” In some European calendars, Jeanette’s name day is November 27.

Gustava is the feminine form of the masculine name Gustav. It has Old Norse roots. Its meaning is interpreted in various ways, including “support of the Goths” or “one who relies on the Goths.” The name is common in Northern European countries.

Siegfrieda is the feminine form of the Germanic name Siegfried. It consists of two parts: the first is associated with victory, and the second with peace or protection. Therefore, the name can be interpreted as “victorious peace” or “she who protects victory.”

Astrid is a name of Scandinavian origin. It is derived from ancient words meaning “god” and “beautiful.” It is most often translated as “divinely beautiful” or “she who possesses divine beauty.”

Oda is a short female name of Germanic origin. It is associated with a word meaning “wealth,” “prosperity,” or “abundance.” In European name day calendars, Oda is also listed among the names for November 27.

Virgilia is the feminine form of the Latin name Virgil. Its exact original meaning has not been established. The name is known thanks to the ancient Roman poet Virgil, author of the *Aeneid*.

Male Names for November 27

Dominic – a name of Latin origin. It is derived from the word *Dominicus*, meaning “of the Lord” or “belonging to God.” The name is common in Catholic countries and is associated with Saint Dominic, the founder of the Dominican Order.

Francis – a name of Latin origin that originally meant “Frenchman” or “Frank.” It later gained popularity thanks to Saint Francis of Assisi. This name is associated with humility, mercy, and care for others.

Maximilian is a name of Latin origin. It is associated with the family name Maximinus and the word maximus, which means “the greatest.” The name is often interpreted as “magnificent” or “the most outstanding.”

Gustav is a male name of Scandinavian origin. Its meaning has not been definitively established. The most common interpretation is “pillar of the Goths” or “one who relies on the Goths.” The name is particularly well-known in Sweden and other Northern European countries.

Siegfried is a Germanic name derived from words associated with victory and peace. Its meaning can be rendered as “protected by victory” or “one who brings victorious peace.” The name is known thanks to medieval Germanic legends.

Valerian is a name of Latin origin. It derives from the word *valere*, which means “to be strong,” “to be healthy,” or “to be robust.” Saint Valerian is commemorated on November 27 in the Catholic calendar.

Valerius is a name related to Valerian. It also has Latin roots and means “strong,” “healthy,” or “robust.” In name day calendars, Valerius is often listed as a separate variant of the name.

Damasius is a name of Greek origin. It is associated with the word damazo, which means “to subdue” or “to conquer.” In some name day calendars, the form Damasius appears for November 27.

Bernardin is a name of Germanic origin. It consists of parts associated with the words “bear” and “brave.” Therefore, its meaning is conveyed as “brave as a bear.” The name is associated with Catholic tradition and saints, particularly Bernardine of Siena.

Josaphat is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It derives from words meaning “God” and “to judge.” It is translated as “God judges” or “God has judged.” The name is known in the Catholic tradition thanks to Saint Josaphat Kuncewicz.

Achatius is a name of Greek origin. It is related to the word akakos, which means “innocent” or “without malicious intent.” In the Catholic calendar, Saint Akakios is commemorated on November 27, and in Polish name-day calendars, the form “Ahachiy” appears.

Apollinaris is a name of ancient Greek origin. It is associated with the name of the god Apollo. Its meaning can be rendered as “dedicated to Apollo.” In the Catholic calendar, Saint Apollinaris is commemorated on November 27.

Jacob is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It is traditionally interpreted as “the one who follows” or “the one who comes after someone.” On this day, the Catholic calendar commemorates Saint James the Persian, also known as James the Beheaded.

Maxim is a name of Latin origin meaning “the greatest.” It derives from the word maximus. In the Catholic calendar, Saint Maxim, Bishop of Riez, is commemorated on November 27.

Roman is a name of Latin origin. It means “Roman” or “one who comes from Rome.” On this day, the Catholic calendar commemorates Blessed Roman, a Japanese martyr.

Sekundin is a name of Latin origin. It comes from the word “secundus,” which means “second.” In the Catholic calendar, Saint Sekundin is commemorated on November 27.

Severin is a name of Latin origin. It is related to the word *severus*, which means “severe,” “restrained,” or “serious.” In the Catholic calendar, Saint Severin is commemorated on this day.

Virgil is a name of Latin origin. Its exact etymology is unknown, although it became well-known thanks to the Roman poet Virgil. On November 27, the Catholic calendar commemorates Saint Virgil of Salzburg.

Facund is a name of Latin origin. It derives from the word facundus, meaning “eloquent” or “one who speaks well.” On this day, the Church commemorates the martyr Facund.

Fergus is a name of Celtic origin. It is associated with words meaning “man” and “strength.” Therefore, the name is interpreted as “strong man” or “manly.” In the Catholic calendar, Saint Fergus is commemorated on November 27.

Acharius is a name with ancient Germanic roots. Its exact meaning is not clear-cut. In the Catholic calendar, Saint Acharius, Bishop of Noyon and Tournai, is commemorated on this day.

What Is a Name Day?

A name day, or patron saint’s day, is the day commemorating the saint whose name a person received at baptism. In the Catholic tradition, the saint is considered the person’s heavenly patron. People turn to the saint in prayer and ask for intercession.

If there are several saints with the same name in the church calendar, the name day is usually associated with the feast day of the saint after whom the person was named. Therefore, a name day does not necessarily coincide with a person’s birthday.

How Name Days Are Celebrated

In the Catholic tradition, a name day can be observed through prayer, a visit to church, or participation in Mass. A person can give thanks to their heavenly patron and ask for their intercession.

It’s also a great opportunity to spend time with family and friends. It’s not necessary to throw a big party or buy expensive gifts. Often, a warm welcome, a little attention, and some heartfelt words are enough.

How to Wish Someone a Happy Name Day

People wish those celebrating their Name Day good health, peace, love, joy, and God’s blessing. A greeting can be simple, but personal and sincere.

Here are a few options: “Happy Name Day! May your heavenly guardian always watch over you, help you find the right path, and give you strength in difficult times. I wish you good health, peace of mind, love, and happy days.”

“Happy Name Day! May there always be light in your heart, may you be surrounded by people who support and inspire you, and may every day bring good news. God’s blessings, peace, and joy!”

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