On Saturday, November 28, 2026, Catholics commemorate Saint Catherine Labouré, as well as other saints and blessed. Among the female names associated with this date are Catherine, Theodora, and Quietia. Men named Jacob, Andrew, Daniel, Eusebius, Rufus, and others may also celebrate their name day.

The Catholic calendar for November 28 includes several names associated with saints commemorated on this day. One of the most famous figures is Saint Catherine Labouré—a French nun associated with the story of the Miraculous Medal. Church lists also include the names of Saints James of Mark, Andrew Chong, and other Christian ascetics.

Here are the female and male names found in Catholic calendars for this date and what they mean.

Female Names for November 28

Catherine—a name of Greek origin. It is traditionally interpreted as “pure,” “immaculate,” or “bright.” One of the well-known saints with this name is Catherine Labouré. She was born in France in 1806, joined the Congregation of the Daughters of Charity of Saint Vincent de Paul, and dedicated her life to serving others. According to Catholic tradition, the Virgin Mary appeared to her in 1830. These events are associated with the appearance of the Miraculous Medal. Catherine Labouré was canonized in 1947.

Theodora is a name of Greek origin meaning “God’s gift” or “given by God.” It consists of two parts: theos—“God”—and doron—“gift.” On November 28, some Catholic calendars commemorate Blessed Theodora of Rossano. She lived in Italy and was known as the abbess of a monastery. She is also called Theodora of Rossano.

Quieta is a rare female name of Latin origin. It is derived from the word *quietus*, meaning “calm,” “quiet,” or “peaceful.” In Catholic lists of saints, Saint Quietus of Dijon is commemorated on November 28. Her name is not commonly used today, but it appears in church calendars for this date.

Male Names for November 28

Jacob—a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It is traditionally translated as “he who follows” or “the one who comes after someone.” On this day, the Catholic Church commemorates Saint James of Mark—an Italian priest and preacher of the Franciscan Order. He lived in the 15th century, traveled extensively, and preached Christianity.

Andrew is a name of ancient Greek origin, meaning “manly,” “brave,” or “courageous.” November 28 commemorates Saint Andrew Chong—a Vietnamese martyr who died for the Christian faith in the 19th century. He was canonized in 1988.

Daniel is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It means “God is my judge” or “God is my judge.” The name is known thanks to the biblical prophet Daniel. In Catholic calendars, a saint with this name is also commemorated on November 28.

Eusebius is a name of Greek origin that means “pious,” “devout,” or “one who reveres God.” It is derived from the word eusebes, which is associated with religious reverence. Eusebius is one of the names listed among the saints for November 28.

Eustace is a name of Greek origin. It is associated with the meanings “fruitful,” “fertile,” or “one who grows well.” It derives from Greek words that convey wishes for good development and prosperity. Saint Eustace is mentioned among the martyrs commemorated on this date.

Fionnchú is an ancient Irish male name. It is associated with the Celtic linguistic tradition; its exact meaning has no single interpretation. On November 28, Saint Fionnchu of Bangor, an Irish church leader, is honored.

Hippolytus is a name of ancient Greek origin. It is composed of the words hippos—“horse”—and lyein—“to release,” so it is traditionally translated as “he who unhitches horses.” In Catholic calendars, Saint Hippolytus of Saint-Cloud is commemorated on this day.

Nikifor is a name of Greek origin meaning “one who brings victory” or “victorious.” It is derived from the words nike—“victory”—and phero—“to carry.” The church calendar for November 28 commemorates the priest Nikifor of Tiberiopolis.

Rufus is a name of Latin origin. It comes from the word *rufus*, meaning “red-haired” or “reddish.” On November 28, Saint Rufus and his companions, who were killed during the persecution of Christians, are commemorated.

Socrates is a name of ancient Greek origin. It is associated with words meaning “strength” and “integrity,” and is also interpreted as “one who has strong authority.” In some name day calendars, Socrates is listed among the names for this day. Saint Socrates also appears in Catholic lists.

Urban is a name of Latin origin. It derives from the word urbanus, meaning “city dweller” or “one who belongs to the city.” This name appears in the list of saints commemorated on November 28.

Valerian is a name of Latin origin, associated with the word *valere*—meaning “to be strong,” “to be healthy,” or “to be robust.” Its meaning can be rendered as “strong” or “healthy.” In the Catholic calendar, Saint Valerian is commemorated on this day.

Papinian is a rare name of Latin origin, known from ancient Roman tradition. Its exact meaning has not been established. On November 28, the Catholic Church commemorates the martyr Papinian, a bishop who suffered for the Christian faith.

Florentius is a name of Latin origin. It derives from the word florens, meaning “blooming” or “one who blossoms.” Saint Florentius is commemorated in church calendars on November 28.

Crescent is a name of Latin origin, derived from the word *crescere*—“to grow,” “to increase.” It can be translated as “one who grows.” This name is also among the saints commemorated on November 28.

Hippolytus is another form of the name Hippolytus, which appears in various linguistic traditions. It has Greek roots and is associated with the words “horse” and “to let go.” In calendars for this date, the name may appear spelled exactly this way.

What Is a Name Day?

A name day, or patron saint’s day, is the day commemorating the saint whose name a person received at baptism. In the Catholic tradition, the saint is considered the person’s heavenly patron. Believers can turn to the saint in prayer and ask for intercession.

If there are several saints with the same name in the calendar, a person’s name day is usually associated with the feast day of the saint in whose honor they were baptized. Therefore, a name day does not necessarily coincide with a person’s birthday.

How Name Days Are Celebrated

Catholics may spend this day in prayer, visit a church, or attend Holy Mass. It is also customary to remember one’s patron saint, read about his life, and follow his example.

Name days can also be celebrated with family. This doesn’t require a big celebration: it’s enough to spend time with loved ones, chat, or offer warm words of congratulations.

How to Congratulate Someone on Their Name Day

On a name day, people wish the celebrant health, peace, love, prosperity, and God’s protection. A greeting can be simple and sincere.

For example: “Happy Name Day! May your heavenly guardian always watch over you, help you overcome difficulties, and give you strength. I wish you good health, peace of mind, love, and warmth from your loved ones.”

Or this: “Happy Name Day! May your life be filled with more bright moments, may sincere people remain by your side, and may each new day bring joy and good news. God’s blessings, peace, and happiness!”

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