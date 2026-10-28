Catholic Name Days on October 28, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

On October 28, the Catholic Church honors the apostles Simon and Jude Thaddeus, who, according to Christian tradition, preached the Gospel and died for their faith. The names Simon, Judas, and Thaddeus are associated with this day, and the name days in various European countries also include Nina, Antonina, Dobromila, and Simonetta. Here’s what these names mean, where they come from, and how to congratulate your loved ones on their name day.

Women’s Names on October 28

In Catholic calendars of saints, October 28 commemorates not only the apostles but also other Christians who lived during the early centuries of the Church. Among them are the martyrs Cyril and Anastasia. In the name day calendars of certain European countries, the female names Antonina, Nina, Simonetta, and Dobromila also fall on this date.

Antonina. The name derives from the ancient Roman family name Antonius. Its exact original meaning has not been definitively established, so interpretations such as “priceless” or “one who deserves praise” should be regarded as common interpretations rather than an unquestionable translation. The name Antonina is known in Ukraine, Italy, Poland, and other countries. Common diminutive forms include Tonya, Tonechka, and Nina. In the Latvian name day calendar, Antonina’s name day is celebrated on October 28.

Nina. This name has several possible origins, so its meaning is explained in various ways. According to one theory, it is linked to Georgian tradition and may mean “girl” or “young woman.” Nina may also be a short form of other names, particularly Antonina. In Christianity, there is a saint named Nina, the Enlightener of Georgia, who is revered for spreading Christianity in that country. The name is short, melodious, and common in many European languages.

Simonetta. This is the feminine form of the name Simon, which is common, particularly in Italy. The name Simon has ancient Hebrew origins and is associated with a word meaning “heard” or “God has heard.” Therefore, Simonetta can be symbolically linked to the meaning “the one who was heard.” The name has a soft sound and a distinct Italian flavor. In some European name day calendars, Simonetta’s name day is associated with the feast of the Apostle Simon on October 28.

Dobromila. This is a female name of Slavic origin. It consists of the parts “dobro” (good) and “mila” (kind), so its meaning can be rendered as “she who loves goodness” or “good and kind.” The name is common mainly in Central Europe, particularly in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. It has a traditional sound and belongs to the group of Slavic names formed from wishes for a person to possess good qualities. In the Slovak name day calendar, Dobromila’s name day is October 28.

Kyryla. This is the feminine form of the name Kyrylo, which originates from the Greek language and is associated with the word kyrios—“Lord” or “Master.” The meaning of the name is rendered as “lordly” or “she who belongs to the Lord.” Ancient Christian traditions mention Saint Cyrilla, a martyr from Rome who suffered for her faith. The name Cyrilla is rare but has a long history and has been preserved in church sources.

Anastasia. The name comes from Ancient Greek and means “resurrection,” “rebirth,” or “return to life.” It is derived from the word anastasis. In Catholic lists of saints, October 28 commemorates the martyr Anastasia the Elder, who, according to church tradition, suffered for the Christian faith in Rome. In Ukraine, the name Anastasia is common and has many affectionate forms: Nastya, Nastusya, Asya, and Nastunka.

Male Names for October 28

The main figures in the Catholic calendar for this day are the apostles Simon and Jude Thaddeus. At the same time, the lists of saints mention Ferrucius, Fidelis, Faro, Remigius, and other Christians. These names have different origins: some come from the ancient Hebrew language, while others come from Greek or Latin.

Simon. The name has ancient Hebrew origins and is associated with a word meaning “heard” or “God has heard.” In the Catholic tradition, October 28 honors the Apostle Simon, who was called the Zealot. He was one of the twelve apostles of Jesus Christ. According to Christian tradition, Simon preached the Gospel and died a martyr’s death. The name has various forms in European languages, including Simon, Simeon, and Simone.

Judas. The name comes from the ancient Hebrew language and means “praised” or “one who is glorified.” On October 28, the Catholic Church honors the Apostle Judas Thaddeus. It is important not to confuse him with Judas Iscariot, who betrayed Jesus Christ. In the Catholic tradition, Jude Thaddeus is considered the patron saint of people who find themselves in difficult or hopeless circumstances. That is why people turn to him with prayers for help in difficult situations.

Thaddeus. This name is known as another name for the Apostle Jude Thaddeus. There is no universally accepted explanation for its exact origin, although researchers link it to Aramaic words that may have conveyed the meaning “brave” or “courageous.” In the Catholic tradition, Thaddeus is one of the Twelve Apostles. He is honored on October 28 along with Simon. The name Thaddeus has survived in many European countries, including Poland, Germany, and Hungary.

Ferrucio. The name is of Latin origin. It is known thanks to Saint Ferrucio, a martyr honored on October 28. According to church tradition, he left military service to devote himself more freely to the Christian faith and died a martyr’s death. The name is rare and almost never found in modern Ukraine, though it has been preserved in Catholic calendars.

Fidel. The name derives from the Latin word *fidelis*, meaning “faithful,” “devoted,” or “reliable.” It is associated with the Christian concept of faithfulness to God and one’s convictions. In Catholic lists of saints, Fidel of Como, an early Christian martyr, is commemorated on October 28. The name Fidel is well-known in Spanish-speaking countries but remains rare in Ukraine.

Faro. This name is known thanks to Saint Faro, Bishop of Mo, who lived in the Frankish Kingdom in the 7th century. He is also called Faron. The saint is known for his service to the Church and his support of the Christian community. The origin and exact meaning of the name are not entirely clear. Today it is rare, though it has been preserved in the Catholic tradition.

Remigius. The name is of Latin origin and is associated with the word *remigium*, which means “oar” or “rowing.” It is also explained through the Latin word *remigis*—“rower.” The most famous saint with this name is Remigius, Bishop of Reims, who baptized the Frankish King Clovis. In the Catholic calendar, his feast day is celebrated on October 1, but other saints with this name are commemorated on other days as well. Remigius is a traditional name in France and some other European countries.

Honoratus. The name derives from the Latin word *honoratus*, which means “honored,” “honorable,” or “one who has honor.” In the Catholic tradition, Saint Honoratus, Bishop of Vercelli, is commemorated on October 28. He lived in the 4th century and was associated with the early development of Christianity in Italy. The name Honoratus is rare today, but it has a long ecclesiastical history.

Abraham. This name has ancient Hebrew origins. It is traditionally interpreted as “father of many” or “father of many nations.” Abraham is one of the central figures of biblical history, revered in Judaism, Christianity, and Islam. In Catholic lists of saints, Saint Abraham of Ephesus is commemorated on October 28. The name remains well-known in many countries and has various forms, including Abraham and Avram.

What Is a Name Day?

A name day, or patron saint’s day, is the day on which a saint is honored—the saint whose name a person bears or in whose honor they were named at baptism. In the Catholic tradition, saints serve as examples of faith and spiritual life. Therefore, a name day can be not only a reason to offer congratulations but also an opportunity to reflect on the story of the patron saint.

Birthdays and name days have different meanings. A birthday is associated with a person’s arrival into the world, while a name day is associated with the memory of a saint. If there are several saints with the same name in the calendar, the date of the name day may depend on which saint the person was named after.

How Name Days Are Celebrated

For Catholics, this day may begin with prayer or a visit to church. Some read the life story of their patron saint or ask for the saint’s intercession for themselves and their loved ones. At the same time, name days can also be celebrated within the family circle: by getting together with friends, having lunch together, or simply spending time with those who are dear to you.

The celebration doesn’t have to be a big affair. Sometimes a warm phone call, a small gift, or some heartfelt words are enough. The main thing is to show that you care and remind the person that they are remembered.

How to Wish Someone a Happy Name Day

On a name day, people usually wish for health, peace, love, joy, and well-being. You can also wish that the patron saint will help overcome difficulties, give strength, and offer support during important moments.

For Simon, Jude, Thaddeus, Ferruccio, and Fidel, you can wish for confidence, resilience, and the support of loved ones. For Antonina, Nina, Simonetti, Dobromila, Kirill, and Anastasia—wishing you robust health, warmth of heart, happy moments, and people by your side whom you can always rely on. May your name day be an occasion to share heartfelt words with your loved ones, thank them for being in your life, and wish them many more bright and joyful days.

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