According to the Catholic calendar, November 29 is the name day for several unusual names. Among them are Illuminata, Jutta, and Mary Magdalene; and among the male names are Brendan, Dionysius, Radbod, and Saturninus. Some of these names have ancient Latin or Celtic roots, and their meanings are associated with light, strength, and faith.

On this day, the Catholic Church honors Saint Saturninus, Bishop of Toulouse, and also commemorates other saints and martyrs. Among them are men and women whose names later found their way into European name day calendars. So on November 29, you can congratulate not only those named Saturnin but also those with rare names.

Female Names on November 29

Illuminata is a name of Latin origin. It means “radiant,” “enlightened,” or “filled with light.” The name is associated with Saint Illuminata of the Italian city of Todi, who is honored on November 29.

Yutta is a name of Germanic origin. It is associated with ancient forms of the name Judith, which has Jewish roots and means “woman from Judea.” In Catholic lists of saints, Blessed Jutta of Heiligenthal is mentioned on this day.

Mary Magdalene is a compound name, the first part of which has ancient Hebrew origins. Mary can mean “beloved,” “lady,” or “bitter”—the exact interpretation remains a matter of debate. Magdalene means “from Magdala.” Calendars for this day mention Catherine Sordini, who took the religious name Mary Magdalene of the Incarnation.

Saturnina is the feminine form of the Latin name Saturninus. It derives from the name of the ancient Roman god Saturn. In French name-day calendars, this name is listed alongside the masculine forms—Saturnin and Sorlen—for November 29.

Male Names on November 29

Saturninus is a name of ancient Roman origin, derived from the name of the god Saturn. It was borne by Saint Saturninus, Bishop of Toulouse, who is honored on November 29.

Brendan is a name of Irish origin. Its exact meaning has not been definitively established, but it is associated with ancient Celtic names. On this day, Saint Brendan of Birr is commemorated—an Irish monk and one of the country’s early Christian figures.

Dionysius is a name of Greek origin. It means “dedicated to Dionysus”—the god of viticulture and wine in ancient Greek mythology. In Catholic calendars, Blessed Dionysius is commemorated on November 29.

Francis Anthony is a double name composed of two Latin names. Francis is associated with the meaning “French” or “free,” while Anthony has ancient Roman origins, though its exact meaning has not been definitively established. November 29 honors Saint Francis Anthony Fasani—an Italian priest and preacher.

Gerard is a name of Germanic origin. It is derived from words meaning “spear” and “strong,” so it is interpreted as “strong with a spear” or “brave warrior.” Saint Gerard is commemorated in the calendars on this day.

Giraldo is a name of Germanic origin. Its components are associated with the words “spear” and “power” or “ruler.” On this day, Giraldo, an abbot also known as Gerald, is honored.

Jacob is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It is traditionally interpreted as “one who follows” or “one who holds fast to the heel.” On November 29, Saint James of Serug—a Syrian bishop and theologian—is commemorated.

Paramon is a name of Greek origin. It is associated with the meanings “steadfast,” “enduring,” or “reliable.” On this day, the martyr Paramon and his companions are honored.

Philomenus is a name of Greek origin. It is derived from words meaning “to love” and “friend,” so it is translated as “one who loves friends” or “friendly.” In the Catholic calendar, November 29 commemorates the martyr Philomenus of Ancyra.

Pitirim is a name of Greek origin associated with an ancient monastic tradition. Its exact meaning has no universally accepted explanation. On this day, the Venerable Pitirim—an Egyptian monk and disciple of Saint Anthony the Great—is commemorated.

Radbod is a name of Germanic origin. Its components are associated with the words “advice” and “messenger” or “herald.” Saint Radbod, Bishop of Utrecht, bore this name.

Sadwen is a name of Welsh origin. It is linked to an ancient Celtic tradition, though its exact meaning has not been established. The calendars commemorate Saint Sadwen—a monk from Wales—on November 29.

Sisiny — a name of Greek origin. Its etymology has no definitive explanation. On November 29, the martyrs Saturninus and Sisiny, who died for the Christian faith, are honored.

Bernard is a name of Germanic origin. It is derived from words meaning “bear” and “brave,” so it is interpreted as “brave as a bear.” Calendars for this day mention Bernard of Nazareth.

Blaise is a name of Latin origin. It is associated with the word *blaesus*, which means “one who stutters” or “one with a speech impediment.” On November 29, Saint Blaise of Véroli is commemorated.

Demetrius is a name of Greek origin, meaning “dedicated to Demeter”—the goddess of agriculture and fertility in ancient Greek mythology. On this day, the martyr Demetrius of Veroia is commemorated.

Philip is a name of Greek origin. It is composed of the words “love” and “horse,” and therefore means “one who loves horses.” On November 29, Saint Philip, the bishop, is commemorated in the name day calendars.

Ratbod is a name of Germanic origin. It is associated with ancient words meaning “advice” and “messenger” or “herald.” This is one of the spellings of the name Radbod, which was borne by the Bishop of Utrecht.

Gulstan is a rare name found in European church calendars. Its origin and exact meaning do not have a reliable, generally accepted explanation. Saint Gulstan is commemorated on November 29.

Gardoyn is a name of Germanic origin found in old French church calendars. Its exact meaning has not been definitively established. Saint Gardoyn of Brittany is commemorated on this day.

Egelwin is an ancient Anglo-Saxon name. It consists of elements associated with the words “sword” and “friend,” so it can be interpreted as “friend of the sword.” In Catholic calendars, Saint Egelwin is commemorated on this day.

What Is a Name Day and How to Celebrate It

A name day, or name celebration, is a day to honor the saint after whom a person is named. In the Christian tradition, the saint is considered the person’s heavenly patron, and the date of his commemoration becomes a special occasion for congratulations.

Usually, those celebrating their name day begin the day with prayer or a visit to church. You can also gather with family, spend time with friends, or simply take the day off to relax. The most important thing is to remember the person, wish them well, and offer words of encouragement.

How to Congratulate Someone on Their Name Day on November 29

Name day greetings don’t have to be long. It’s enough to wish the person good health, peace of mind, love, and the support of their loved ones.

Here are a few options:

Happy Name Day! May your heavenly guardian always watch over you, help you overcome difficulties, and find the right solutions. I wish you good health, peace, and many happy moments!

Happy Name Day! May your heart always be warm, your home cozy, and may you be surrounded by people who love and support you. I wish you the fulfillment of your dreams and good news!

Happy Name Day! I wish you strength, inspiration, and confidence in yourself. May every day bring you joy, and may your guardian angel always be by your side!

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