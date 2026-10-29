Catholic Name Days on October 29, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

On October 29, people named Hermelinda, Eusebia, Anna, Narkis, Zenobius, and Theodore may celebrate their name day. In the Catholic tradition, several saints are commemorated on this day, including Bishop Narkis of Jerusalem, Saint Hermelinda, and the martyr Eusebia. Here’s what these names mean and who to congratulate on their name day.

Girls’ Names on October 29

Hermelinda is a name of Old Germanic origin. It is associated with words meaning “great” or “powerful” and “tender,” “gentle.” Therefore, the meaning of the name can be rendered as “tender strength.” In the Catholic tradition, October 29 commemorates Saint Hermelinda, who lived in the 6th century in what is now Belgium. According to legend, she renounced marriage, distributed part of her inheritance to the poor, and devoted her life to prayer.

Eusebia is the feminine form of the ancient Greek name Eusebius. Its meaning is associated with piety, honor, and respect. The name can be interpreted as “pious” or “one who honors.” In Catholic lists of saints, Saint Eusebia is mentioned on October 29 and is honored as a martyr.

Anna is a name of ancient Hebrew origin meaning “mercy,” “grace,” or “favor.” It has an ancient biblical history and is common in many countries. Catholic calendars also mention Saint Anna on October 29, who is associated with monastic life.

Ida is a short name of Germanic origin. It is associated with ancient words meaning work, action, or activity. The name is common in several European countries and appears in name day calendars for October 29.

Longina is the feminine form of the name Longin, which derives from the Latin Longinus. It is usually associated with the Latin word longus—“long” or “tall.” This rare name can be found in Polish name day calendars for this date.

Violetta is a name of Latin origin, derived from the word *viola*—“violet.” It is associated with a delicate purple flower. The name Violetta appears in the name day calendars of some European countries for October 29.

Sylvia is a name of Latin origin, derived from the word silva, meaning “forest.” It can be translated as “of the forest” or “related to the forest.” The variant Silvia is celebrated in Czech name day calendars on October 29.

Clara is a name of Latin origin meaning “bright,” “clear,” or “well-known.” It became widespread in Europe thanks to Christian tradition, particularly through the veneration of Saint Clare of Assisi. In Slovak name day calendars, the name Klara is listed among the names celebrated on this day.

Zinaida is a name of Greek origin. It is associated with the name Zeus and is also interpreted as “belonging to Zeus” or “divine.” Zinaida appears in name day calendars for October 29, particularly in the Russian calendar.

Melinda is a name that, in some traditions, is considered a variant or a related form of Hermelinda. Its exact origin is explained in various ways, so there is no single, universally accepted meaning. In Austria, Melinda is also listed among the name days for October 29.

Male Names for October 29

Narkis is a name of Greek origin, also known in the forms Narkisiy or Narkis. It is associated with an ancient Greek word meaning “numbness” or “sleep.” At the same time, in the Christian tradition, the name is known thanks to Saint Narkis, Bishop of Jerusalem, who is commemorated on October 29. In various languages, the name appears as Narkis, Narkisiy, and Narsis.

Zenobius is a name of ancient Greek origin. It is associated with elements related to Zeus and life, so one possible interpretation is “life granted by Zeus.” In the Catholic calendar, October 29 commemorates Saint Zenobius, a priest and martyr who lived during the period of Christian persecution.

Theodore is a name of Greek origin meaning “gift of God.” It is derived from the words theos—“God”—and doron—“gift.” The name has many forms in different languages: Theodore, Todor, Fedir, Theo. In Polish name-day calendars, Theodore is listed among the names for October 29.

Francis is a name derived from the Latin “Franciscus” and originally meant “Frank” or “Frenchman.” It became particularly well-known thanks to Saint Francis of Assisi—the founder of the Franciscan Order. In the Polish name day calendar, Francis is also listed for October 29.

Alfred is a name of Old English origin. Its components are associated with the words “elf” and “advice,” so its meaning can be rendered as “advice of the elves.” The name appears in the Estonian and Finnish name day calendars for October 29.

Urmas is an Estonian male name that appears in both the Finnish and Estonian name day calendars. Its origin and exact meaning are subject to varying interpretations, so it’s best not to assign it a single, fixed interpretation. In Finland and Estonia, this name is associated with October 29.

Longin is a name of Latin origin, related to Longina. It is associated with the word *longus*—meaning “long” or “tall.” Longin is listed among the name days in the Polish calendar for October 29.

Chaslav is a Slavic name formed from components associated with the concepts of “honor” and “glory.” Its meaning can be rendered as “one who gains glory” or “glorious through honor.” The name Chaslav is listed in the Croatian name day calendar for October 29.

Honorius is a name of Latin origin, derived from the word honor, meaning “honor.” Its meaning is associated with respect and dignity. In some name day calendars, the forms Honorius or Onorius appear for this date.

Franco is a name common in Italy and other European countries. It can be a short form of the names Francis or Francesco. Its historical significance is linked to the name of the Germanic tribe of the Franks. In German name day calendars, Franco is also listed for October 29.

What Is a Name Day?

A name day, or patron saint’s day, is a day to honor the saint whose name a person bears. In the Christian tradition, a saint is considered a heavenly patron, and the date of their commemoration becomes a special day for those who share that name.

Name days do not always coincide with birthdays. Their date depends on church tradition and the calendar according to which a person celebrates the holiday. In the Catholic tradition, name days are often associated with the feast day of the saint after whom the person was named.

How Name Days Are Celebrated

Name days are usually celebrated with family or close friends. Some people start the day with prayer or a visit to church, while others organize a small gathering with relatives. What matters most is not the scale of the celebration, but the attention given to the person and the warm words spoken to them.

If the person celebrating follows religious traditions, you can wish them God’s protection, good health, and peace. And if the person does not attach religious significance to the occasion, simple wishes for joy, well-being, and the support of loved ones are appropriate.

How to Congratulate Someone on Their Name Day

You don’t have to find a long poem or use complicated words to offer your congratulations. Often, sincere wishes spoken from the heart sound best. You can wish the person celebrating good health, inner peace, kind people by their side, and the strength to achieve their goals.

For example: “Happy Name Day! May your heavenly guardian watch over you, and may you always be surrounded by people who bring you warmth and peace. I wish you health, joy, love, and as many reasons to smile as possible.” Another option: “Happy Name Day! May your life be filled with more sunny days, good news, and pleasant encounters. I wish you peace, inner balance, and the fulfillment of your most cherished dreams.”

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