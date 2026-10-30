Catholic Name Days on October 30, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

On October 30, men and women with a variety of names celebrate their name days—from the common name Alfonso to the rare names Arilda and Eutropia. On this day, the Catholic Church honors saints and blessed figures, including Bishop Herman of Capua, the monk Alfonso Rodríguez, and the martyrs Zinovy and Zinovia. Here’s a guide on who to congratulate on their name day, what these names mean, and how to celebrate the occasion.

Women’s Name Days on October 30

Catholic calendars list several female saints for October 30. Among the names for this day are Arilda, Dorothea, Eutropia, and Zinovia. In some European name day calendars, you can also find the names Elsa and Isabella.

Arilda is a rare name of English origin. It is associated with Saint Arilda, who is honored on October 30. The exact meaning of the name has not been definitively established, but it has a long history in English tradition.

Dorothea is a name of Greek origin meaning “gift of God.” It is derived from two words: “gift” and “God.” The name is known in various European countries, and its short forms are Dora and Thea.

Eutropia is a name of Greek origin. It is associated with the meanings “nimble,” “flexible,” or “one who knows how to find a way out.” In the church tradition, Saint Eutropia, a martyr from Alexandria, is commemorated on October 30.

Zinovia is the feminine form of the name Zinovy, which is of Greek origin. The meaning of the name is associated with divine power and a life under God’s protection. On this day, Saint Zinovia, the sister of the holy martyr Zinovy, is commemorated.

Elsa is a name of Germanic origin, considered a short form of Elizabeth. Its meaning is associated with the ancient Hebrew phrase “God is my oath.” The name is common in Northern and Central Europe.

Isabella is a name that has several linguistic forms and is related to the name Elizabeth. Its traditional meaning is “God is my oath.” The name has become popular in many European countries and has a long history.

Men’s Name Days on October 30

On this day, Catholic calendars commemorate Alphonsus, Angel, Herman, Maxim, Saturninus, Serapion, and other saints. Some of these names are rare in Ukraine, but each has its own history and meaning.

Alphonsus is a name of Old Germanic origin. Its meaning is associated with a readiness to fight and nobility. On October 30, the Catholic Church honors Alfonso Rodríguez—a Jesuit monk known for his humility and dedication to service.

Angel is a name of Greek origin, meaning “herald” or “messenger.” It is related to the Greek word from which the name of the heavenly angels is derived. On this day, Blessed Angelo of Acri, an Italian priest and preacher, is commemorated.

German is a name with several possible origins. In Old Germanic tradition, it is associated with the meaning “warrior” or “spearman.” On October 30, Catholics honor Saint Herman, Bishop of Capua, who lived in the 6th century.

Artemas is an ancient Greek name, also known from the New Testament. Its exact meaning is not entirely certain, but it may be a shortened form of a longer Greek name. Artemas is mentioned in the Apostle Paul’s Epistle to Titus.

Asterius is a name of Greek origin meaning “starry” or “related to the stars.” It derives from the word “aster,” meaning “star.” Saint Asterius, Bishop of Amasya, is honored on October 30.

Gerard is a name of Old Germanic origin. Its meaning is associated with the words “spear” and “strong,” so it can be interpreted as “strong with a spear.” In the Catholic tradition, Saint Gerard, Bishop of Potenza, is commemorated on October 30.

Herbert is a name of Germanic origin. Its components are associated with the meanings “army” and “bright” or “famous.” The name spread throughout Europe thanks to ancient Germanic traditions.

Maxim is a name of Latin origin meaning “the greatest.” It derives from the word maximus and was already common in Ancient Rome. In the Catholic calendar, October 30 commemorates Saint Maxim, a martyr from the city of Cumae.

Saturninus is a name of Latin origin associated with the ancient Roman god Saturn. It has ancient roots and appears in the history of early Christianity. On this day, Saint Saturninus, a martyr from Cagliari in Sardinia, is commemorated.

Serapion is a name of ancient Greek origin, associated with the Egyptian deity Serapis. It is known thanks to several early Christian figures. On October 30, the Catholic Church commemorates Saint Serapion, Bishop of Antioch, known for his erudition.

Theonest is a rare name with a long history in the European ecclesiastical tradition. It was borne by Saint Theonest, a bishop and martyr, who is commemorated on October 30. There is no generally accepted interpretation of the name’s meaning.

Zinovy is a name of Greek origin. Its meaning is traditionally associated with divine power. On October 30, Saint Zinovy, a bishop who, according to church tradition, died for the Christian faith alongside his sister Zinovy, is honored.

Markian is a name of Latin origin, associated with the Roman family name Marcius. It has a long history and is common in Ukraine and other European countries.

What Is a Name Day?

A name day, or name feast, is the day commemorating the saint after whom a person is named. In Christian tradition, a saint is considered a heavenly patron to whom one can turn in prayer for support and intercession.

Name days do not always coincide with birthdays. If there are several saints with the same name in the church calendar, the date of the name day is usually associated with the saint in whose honor the person was baptized.

How to Celebrate a Name Day and Greet Loved Ones

You can celebrate your name day with your family, meet up with friends, or simply devote time to spiritual practices. Believers may visit a church, pray to their heavenly patron, or perform a good deed. You don’t have to buy an expensive gift to offer congratulations. What matters most are sincere words and showing you care.

For example, you could say: “Happy Name Day! May your heavenly patron protect you, help you overcome difficulties, and give you strength. I wish you good health, peace of mind, love, and many happy moments in life.”

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