Catholic Name Days on October 31, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

On October 31, the Catholic tradition honors several saints whose names have become popular in various European countries. Among them are Wolfgang, Quentin, Antonin, Lucilla, Bega, and Notburga. We’ll explain what these and other names mean, who you can congratulate on their name day, and why a name day holds special significance for believers.

In Catholic calendars, October 31 marks the feast days of Saint Wolfgang of Regensburg, Saint Quentin, Saint Antoninus of Milan, Saint Bega, and Saint Notburga. Also commemorated on this day are Saint Alphonsus Rodriguez, Saint Foillan, and other Christians who became known for their faith and service to others.

Male and female names of various origins are associated with these saints. Some come from Latin, while others come from ancient Germanic languages. Some of these names are still common in Europe today, while others are much less common.

Female Names and Their Meanings

Lucilla is a name of Latin origin associated with the word *lux*, meaning “light.” It is also considered a diminutive form of the name Lucia. Therefore, Lucilla’s meaning is often rendered as “bright,” “radiant,” or “little light.” In the Catholic tradition, Saint Lucilla of Rome is commemorated on October 31 and honored as a martyr.

Bega is an ancient name associated with the Irish Christian tradition. Its exact origin and meaning remain a matter of debate, so it is best not to attribute a single definitive interpretation to it. Saint Bega, also known as Bi, is said to have refused an arranged marriage and devoted her life to prayer. Her name lives on in the names of churches and places throughout Great Britain.

Notburga is a name of Old Germanic origin. Its meaning is associated with protection in times of trouble or help in times of need. In the Christian tradition, there are several saints with this name. In particular, Saint Notburga of Cologne was a nun revered for her piety. Her story serves as a reminder of the importance of faith, kindness, and devotion to one’s convictions.

Irina is a name of Greek origin meaning “peace” or “calm.” It is derived from the Ancient Greek word eirēnē, meaning “peace.” The name is common in many countries and has various forms, including Irena and Iren. Catholic calendars also commemorate Blessed Irena Stefani on October 31—a missionary who helped the sick and needy in Africa.

Modesta is a female name of Latin origin, derived from the word modestus. It means “modest,” “restrained,” or “moderate.” This name is associated with the virtue of modesty, which is considered an important character trait in the Christian tradition. The lists of Catholic saints for October 31 mention Blessed Modesta Moro Briz.

Maria Isabel is a double name that combines two ancient traditions. Maria is of biblical origin, and its exact original meaning remains a subject of debate. Isabel is a form of the name Elizabeth, which comes from the ancient Hebrew language and is usually interpreted as “God is my oath” or “God’s promise.” In Catholic lists of saints and blessed, María Isabel Salvát Romero is commemorated on October 31.

Male Names and Their Meanings

Wolfgang is a name of Old Germanic origin. It consists of parts associated with the words “wolf” and “path” or “movement.” The exact interpretation of the name depends on its historical origin, but it belongs to the ancient Germanic names. The most famous saint with this name is Wolfgang of Regensburg, a bishop and missionary who lived in the 10th century. He was dedicated to education, church reforms, and helping the poor.

Quentin is a name of Latin origin, derived from the word *quintus*, meaning “fifth.” In ancient Rome, such names could indicate a child’s birth order within the family. Saint Quentin was a Christian missionary who preached in Gaul and died for his faith. His name is particularly well-known in France, where the city of Saint-Quentin is named in his honor.

Antonin is a name of Latin origin, associated with the ancient Roman family name of the Antonii. Its exact original meaning is unknown, although various sources offer traditional interpretations. In the Catholic tradition, Saint Antoninus of Milan, who served as a bishop in the 7th century, is commemorated on October 31. He is remembered for his ministry and his contribution to the spread of Christianity.

Arnulf is a name of Old Germanic origin. It consists of elements meaning “eagle” and “wolf.” Such combinations were characteristic of ancient Germanic names, as the names of animals symbolized strength and courage. Several historical figures, including saints and church leaders, bore this name.

Ert is an ancient name associated with the Christian tradition of the British Isles. It is known thanks to Saint Ert, who is honored in some Catholic calendars on October 31. Its origin and meaning do not have a universally accepted explanation, so the name should not be associated with a specific translation without additional evidence.

Vincent is a name of Latin origin, derived from the word vincere, meaning “to conquer.” Therefore, it is interpreted as “conqueror” or “one who conquers.” The name is common in many European countries, and in Ukrainian, it corresponds to the forms Vincent or Vincen. In the Christian tradition, there are many saints with this name.

Alfonso is a name of Germanic origin. It is associated with words meaning “noble” and “ready” or “brave.” In the Spanish tradition, the form Alfonso is common. On October 31, the Catholic Church commemorates Saint Alfonso Rodríguez—a Jesuit who served for many years in a monastery and was known for his humility and dedication to daily work.

Foylan is a name of Celtic origin, known thanks to Saint Foylan, a 7th-century missionary and monk. He served in monasteries throughout what is now Great Britain and continental Europe. There is no universally accepted explanation for the exact meaning of the name. It remains rare but retains a connection to the early Christian history of Europe.

Abaydas is a rare name found in lists of early Christian saints. In some sources, it is also rendered as Abadias. The origin and exact meaning of the name have not been definitively established. Catholic calendars mention Saint Abaidus on October 31, but few detailed historical records about him have survived.

What Is a Name Day?

A name day, or name feast, is a day to honor the saint whose name a person bears and with whom they associate their spiritual journey. In the Catholic tradition, saints are examples of faith and service to others. Believers can turn to them in prayer and ask for their intercession. A name day does not necessarily coincide with a person’s birthday. The date of the celebration is often linked to the feast day of the patron saint. If a person has several saints with the same name, the specific date may depend on family or local tradition.

For believers, a name day is an opportunity to reflect on spiritual values, give thanks for support, and pray. At the same time, it is a warm, personal celebration when loved ones can congratulate the person and wish them well.

How to Celebrate a Name Day

In the Catholic tradition, on this day you can attend Mass, pray, or read the story of the saint after whom the person was named. Some people devote their time to good deeds, help those in need, or spend the day with family. The celebration doesn’t have to be a big affair. Sometimes a quiet gathering with loved ones, a phone call, or a small gift is enough. The main thing is to remember the person whose name day it is and give them some attention.

If any of your friends, colleagues, or relatives have names associated with the saints of October 31, wish them a happy Name Day. Even a few sincere words can make this day special.

How to Congratulate Someone on Their Name Day

You don’t need to come up with complicated phrases for your greeting. It’s best to wish the person good health, love, peace, prosperity, and the support of their loved ones. If the person celebrating their name day follows religious traditions, you can add a wish for God’s protection.

For example, you could write: “Happy Name Day! May your heavenly guardian watch over you, give you strength, and help you make the right decisions. I wish you good health, peace of mind, love, and sincere people by your side. May every day bring good news and new reasons for joy.”

Or choose a shorter greeting: “Happy Name Day! I wish you peace, warmth, joy, and well-being. May you always be surrounded by people who support and inspire you, and may your heart never lack faith and hope. May God’s grace be with you and may you have many happy days!” A name day is a wonderful opportunity to remind your loved ones that they are important to you. A sincere greeting, offered at the right time, is sometimes more valuable than any gift.

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