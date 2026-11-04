Catholic Name Days on November 4, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

On November 4, the Catholic Church honors St. Charles Borromeo—Archbishop of Milan—who dedicated his life to church reforms and helping people. On this day, other saints and blessed figures are also commemorated, and European name day calendars include many female and male names. Here’s a look at who to congratulate on this day and what these names mean.

In the Catholic liturgical calendar, November 4 is dedicated to Saint Charles Borromeo. On this day, church lists also commemorate Saints Vitalis and Agricola, Modestus, Perpetua, Nicander, Hermas, and others. Some European name day calendars add names to the list that are traditionally celebrated in certain countries.

Among the female names are Modesta, Carla, Helena, Perpetua, Herta, and others. The male section of the list includes various forms of the name Karl, as well as Otto, Emeric, Vitalis, Amandius, and others.

Women’s Names on November 4

Modesta is a name of Latin origin. It is derived from the word modestus, meaning “modest,” “restrained,” or “moderate.” In the Catholic calendar, Saint Modesta is commemorated on this day.

Karla — the feminine form of the name Karl. It has Old Germanic roots and is associated with the meaning “free person” or “person.” The name is common in European countries, particularly in Austria.

Helena is a name of Greek origin. It is traditionally interpreted as “bright,” “shining,” or “torch.” Blessed Helena Enselmini is mentioned in the lists of saints for November 4.

Perpetua is a name of Latin origin meaning “eternal” or “constant.” It is associated with Saint Perpetua, an early Christian martyr commemorated in church calendars.

Herta is a name of Germanic origin. It is associated with the Old Germanic name of the earth goddess Nerthus, who was called Herta in some traditions. This name appears in name day calendars, particularly in Estonia and Finland.

Gertta is the Finnish form of the name Herta. It has the same origin and is linked to the Old Germanic tradition.

Erla is a name common in Northern European countries. It is associated with the Scandinavian languages, where it can mean “noblewoman” or “distinguished.” The exact origin and interpretation of the name vary across different sources.

Erle is the Estonian form of the name, which is also included in local name day calendars for November 4. There is no single, universally accepted explanation for its meaning.

Vaidmina is a Lithuanian female name. It is formed from Baltic linguistic elements, but its exact meaning depends on the interpretation of its components. The name appears in Lithuanian name day calendars for this date.

Cassandra is a name of ancient Greek origin. It is most often associated with the mythological prophetess Cassandra, daughter of Priam, king of Troy. The exact original meaning of the name remains a matter of debate.

Male Names for November 4

Karl — a name of Old Germanic origin. The most common interpretation is “free man” or “man.” This was the name of Saint Charles Borromeo, whom the Catholic Church honors on November 4.

Carlo — the Italian form of the name Karl. It has the same meaning — “free man.” The name is common in Italy, where November 4 is also celebrated as the feast day of Saint Charles Borromeo.

Karol is a form of the name Karl used in Poland, Slovakia, and other Central European countries. The meaning remains the same—“free man.”

Karel is the Czech form of the name Karl. It also has Germanic roots and is associated with the meaning “free man.”

Karoy is the Hungarian form of the name Karl. Its traditional meaning is “free person.”

Otto is a name of Old Germanic origin. It derives from elements associated with wealth and prosperity, so it is interpreted as “wealthy” or “rich.”

Emerik is a name of Germanic origin. It is associated with words meaning “work,” “power,” or “ruler.” One of the most famous bearers of this name was Saint Emerik of Hungary.

Vitaly is a name of Latin origin, derived from the word *vitalis*, meaning “vital” or “life-giving.” Saint Vitaly is commemorated in the church calendar on November 4.

Agricola is a name of Latin origin that literally means “farmer” or “one who cultivates the land.” Saint Agricola, who is commemorated on this day along with Saint Vitalis, was an early Christian martyr.

Nicander is a name of ancient Greek origin. It is derived from words associated with the meanings “victory” and “man,” so it can be interpreted as “victor.” In Catholic calendars, Saint Nicander is commemorated on November 4.

Hermas is a name of Greek origin associated with the name Hermes. In ancient Greek mythology, Hermes was the messenger of the gods and the patron of travelers and trade. In the church calendar, Saint Hermas is commemorated on this day.

Amandius is a name of Latin origin, derived from the word *amandus*, meaning “one who is worthy of love” or “lovable.” It appears in some European name-day calendars.

Aimeric is a name of Germanic origin. It is associated with the meanings “ruler” and “mighty,” although the exact interpretation depends on the origin of the specific form. The name appears in French name-day calendars for November 4.

Jesse is the French form of the biblical name Jesse. It has ancient Hebrew origins, and its meaning is often rendered as “gift” or “wealth.” In France, this name is also listed among the name days for November 4.

Atis is a Latvian male name. Its origin and meaning are not entirely clear, but it is included in the official Latvian name day calendar for this date.

Otomar is a name of Germanic origin. It consists of elements associated with wealth and fame, so it is interpreted as “wealthy and famous.”

Olgerd is a name of Baltic origin, common particularly in Lithuania and Poland. Its components are associated with the meanings “glory” and “spear,” although interpretations may vary across different sources.

Drago is a name of Slavic origin associated with the word “dear.” It can mean “beloved” or “precious.” The name appears in Croatian name-day calendars.

Dragutin is a South Slavic name derived from a root meaning “dear” or “beloved.” It can also be found in Croatian lists for November 4.

What Is a Name Day?

A name day, or patron saint’s day, is the day commemorating the saint after whom a person was named at baptism. In the Catholic tradition, this day is associated with honoring a heavenly patron, whose example can inspire a person in daily life.

If there are several saints with the same name in the calendar, the name day is usually associated with the feast day of the saint after whom the person was named. Therefore, the date of celebration may vary across different countries and families.

How Name Days Are Celebrated

Name days are usually celebrated with family or close friends. In Catholic families, people may attend Mass on this day, pray to their patron saint, or give thanks for the saint’s intercession.

The celebration doesn’t have to be a big affair. A warm gathering, a shared dinner, a small gift, or a phone call is enough. The most important thing is showing the person you care and offering sincere wishes.

How to Wish Someone a Happy Name Day

In their greetings, people wish those celebrating their name day good health, peace, love, strength, and the support of loved ones. You can also wish that their heavenly patron will protect them from misfortune and help them find the right path.

For example: “Happy Name Day! May your heavenly patron always protect you, give you strength, and help you overcome difficulties. I wish you good health, peace of mind, love, and many happy moments.”

“Happy Name Day! May there be more reasons for joy in your life, may your loved ones always be by your side, and may every new day bring good news, warmth, and inspiration.”

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