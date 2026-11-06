Catholic Name Days on November 6, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

On November 6, people named Leonard, Felix, Gabriela, Daniela, Christina, Anita, and others celebrate their name days. In the Catholic tradition, Saint Leonard of Noblat is honored on this day, and other female and male names can also be found in name day calendars. Here’s what they mean and where they come from.

Female Names on November 6

Gabriela is the feminine form of the name Gabriel, which has ancient Hebrew origins. It means “God is my strength” or “the strength of God.” The name is associated with the archangel Gabriel, who, in biblical tradition, brings important messages.

Daniela is the feminine form of the name Daniel. It comes from the ancient Hebrew language and means “God is my judge.” The name has biblical roots and is known thanks to the prophet Daniel.

Christina is a name of Greek origin meaning “Christian woman” or “follower of Christ.” It is derived from the word *Christianos*, which was used to refer to people who professed the Christian faith. The name has many variations in different languages, including Khristina, Kristina, and Kristianna.

Anita is a name considered to be a short form of Anna. It has ancient Hebrew origins and means “mercy,” “grace,” or “favor.” The name is common in Spain, Italy, and Central European countries.

Leonarda is the feminine form of the name Leonard. It has Germanic origins and consists of parts meaning “lion” and “strong.” Therefore, the name is interpreted as “strong as a lioness.”

Leonarde is another feminine variant of the name Leonard found in European calendars. Its meaning is also associated with the strength of a lion, courage, and resilience.

Stephania is the feminine form of the name Stefan, which comes from the Greek language. It means “wreath” or “crown.” Figuratively, the name is associated with honor and victory.

Stephanie is a form of the name Stefania, common in English- and French-speaking countries. The meaning remains the same—“crown” or “wreath.” This name has a long Christian tradition.

Étienne — the feminine form of the French name Étienne, the equivalent of the Ukrainian name Stepan. It derives from a Greek word meaning “wreath” or “crown.” The name appears in European lists of name days for November 6.

Vinnie is a short form of several English names, including Winnifred and Winfred. Depending on the full name, its origin and meaning may vary. Winnifred has Welsh roots, and its meaning is traditionally associated with peace and blessing.

Boys’ Names for November 6

Leonard is a name of Germanic origin. It is composed of two parts meaning “lion” and “strong,” so it is translated as “strong as a lion.” On November 6, the Catholic Church honors Saint Leonard of Noblat—a hermit who lived in France and helped captives.

Felix is a name of Latin origin meaning “happy,” “successful,” or “lucky.” In Ancient Rome, this word was used as a wish for well-being and a successful life. The name is common in many European countries.

Theobald is a name of Germanic origin. It consists of parts meaning “people” and “brave,” “courageous.” Therefore, it is often translated as “brave among the people” or “courageous ruler.”

Trzebowit is a rare Slavic name found in Polish name-day calendars. It is associated with ancient Slavic name roots, though its exact meaning has no universally accepted explanation.

Étienne is the French form of the name Stepan. It derives from the Greek word Stephanos, meaning “wreath” or “crown.” In Christianity, the name is associated with Saint Stephen—the first martyr.

Stefano is the Italian form of the name Stepan. Its meaning is the same—“wreath” or “crown.” The name is common in Italy and has a long ecclesiastical history.

Stefan is a name of Greek origin meaning “crowned” or “one who wears a crown.” It is known for Saint Stephen, who is considered the first Christian martyr.

Stephen is the English form of the name Stefan. It also derives from a Greek word meaning “wreath” or “crown.” Well-known variations of this name include Steve, Stevie, and Stephen.

Winock is a name of Celtic origin associated with Saint Winock, a monk from the British Isles. There are several theories about its exact meaning, but the name has been preserved in the ecclesiastical tradition of certain European regions.

Vinnie can be a masculine short form of the names Vincent or Winifred. In the case of Vincent, the name comes from Latin and means “the one who conquers.” In various countries, this form is also used as a standalone name.

What Is a Name Day and How Is It Celebrated?

A name day, or patron saint’s day, is the day commemorating the saint after whom a person is named. In Christian tradition, such a saint is considered a heavenly patron. People turn to him in prayer, asking for protection and support.

A name day does not necessarily coincide with a birthday. If there are several saints with the same name in the church calendar, people usually observe the feast day of the saint after whom the person was named. Different countries and families may have their own customs for celebrating. On this day, you can visit a church, pray to your heavenly patron, or spend time with loved ones. It’s not necessary to throw a big celebration—the main thing is to reflect on the spiritual significance of this date.

How to Wish Someone a Happy Name Day

On a name day, people usually wish the person health, peace, love, prosperity, and peace of mind. You can also wish that their heavenly patron will protect them, help them overcome difficulties, and give them strength during important moments in life.

A greeting doesn’t have to be long. A few sincere words, a warm message, or a phone call can make this day special. The main thing is to show the person that you remember their special day.

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