Catholic Name Days on November 8, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

November 8 is the day when, according to the Catholic liturgical calendar, several saints are commemorated, and in various countries across Europe and the world, people with dozens of different names celebrate their name days. Among them are names familiar to us, such as Mykhailo, Gavriil, and Oleksandra, as well as less common ones like Wendel, Nelle, and Gottfried. Here’s who to congratulate on this day and what these names mean.

In the Catholic tradition, November 8 is associated with the veneration of Saint Elizabeth of the Holy Trinity, Saint Godfrey of Amiens, Saint Willegard, and other saints. This day also commemorates the Four Holy Martyrs—a group of early Christians who died for their faith.

In the name day calendars of various countries, you can find quite a few female and male names associated with this date. Some of them have Biblical or Old Germanic origins, while others come from Greek, Latin, and Scandinavian languages.

Female Names for November 8

Elizabeth—a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It is interpreted as “God is my oath” or “she who honors God.” In the Catholic tradition, Saint Elizabeth of the Holy Trinity—a French nun known for her spiritual work—is commemorated on this day.

Mary is one of the most famous biblical names. There are several explanations for its origin; among the possible meanings are “beloved,” “desired,” and “lady.” On November 8, the Catholic calendar of saints commemorates Blessed Maria della Croce Sattellico, an Italian nun.

Dora is a name of Greek origin associated with the word “gift.” It can also be a short form of the names Dorothea and Theodora. On November 8, Dora appears in the name day calendars of France and Canada.

Karina is a name with several possible origins. It is associated with the Latin word *carus*, meaning “dear” or “beloved.” In some European calendars, Karina’s name day is celebrated on November 8.

Wendela is a female name of German origin. It is derived from the ancient name Wendel and is associated with the name of the Vandal people. In Sweden, Wendela Day is celebrated on November 8.

Nelle is a name common in Estonia. It is most often considered a short form of other female names, such as Cornelia or Eleanor. It has several spelling variations: Nella and Nelli. All of these forms appear in the Estonian name day calendar for November 8.

Alexandra is the feminine form of the ancient Greek name Alexander. It is composed of words meaning “to protect” and “person.” Therefore, the name is often translated as “protector of people.” On November 8, it can be found in the Latvian name day calendar.

Angeliki is a Greek female name related to the name Angelina. It derives from the word angelos, meaning “messenger” or “herald.” In the Greek tradition, Angeliki’s name day falls on November 8.

Gavriela is the feminine form of the biblical name Gabriel. It has ancient Hebrew roots, and its meaning is rendered as “God is my strength” or “the strength of God.” In the Greek calendar, Gavriela’s name day is celebrated on November 8, together with Gabriel’s.

Michaela is the feminine form of the name Michael. It originates from the ancient Hebrew language and takes the form of a rhetorical question: “Who is like God?” In Greek calendars, Michaela also celebrates her name day on November 8.

Stamatia is a female Greek name. It is associated with the word stamatis, which means “to stop” or “one who stops.” In Greece, this name is also included in the list of name days on November 8.

Male Names for November 8

Michael is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It means “Who is like God?” This question emphasizes God’s supremacy. The name is associated with the archangel Michael, who is honored in the Christian tradition.

Gabriel — another biblical name of ancient Hebrew origin. It is interpreted as “God’s strength” or “God is my strength.” In Christianity, the archangel Gabriel is known as the heavenly messenger who brought the Virgin Mary the news of Jesus’ birth.

Raphael is a name of ancient Jewish origin that means “God has healed” or “God’s healing.” In biblical tradition, the archangel Raphael is associated with healing and the protection of travelers. This name appears in name day calendars for November 8.

Godfrey is a name of Old Germanic origin. It consists of parts meaning “God” and “peace,” so it is translated as “God’s peace.” In the French tradition, the form Godfroi is common, while in the English-speaking world, it is Godfrey. On November 8, the Catholic tradition commemorates Saint Godfrey of Amiens.

Willegad is an ancient Germanic name associated with Saint Willegad, Bishop of Bremen. His name has historical Germanic roots, although the exact meaning of its components is interpreted in various ways. In Catholic calendars, Saint Willehad is commemorated on November 8.

Adeodatus is a name of Latin origin. It literally means “given by God.” Several church figures, including popes, have borne this name. Pope Adeodatus I is commemorated on November 8 in Catholic lists of saints.

Castorius is an ancient Latin name associated with the name Castor. It was borne by one of the early Christian martyrs, who is listed in the Catholic calendar of saints for November 8.

Kibi is a name of Celtic origin, known for Saint Kibi of Wales. He was a Christian missionary and the founder of a religious community. He is commemorated on November 8 in the Catholic calendar of saints.

Tysilio is an ancient Welsh name. It is associated with Saint Tysilio, a Christian clergyman from Wales. His name also appears in the Catholic calendar of saints for this date.

Angelos is a Greek name derived from the word angelos, meaning “messenger” or “herald.” It is related to the names Angel and Angeliki. In Greece, Angelos celebrates his name day on November 8.

Dimitri is a form of the Greek name Demetrius. It derives from the name of the ancient Greek goddess Demeter, the patroness of agriculture and fertility. In Poland, Dimitri is included in the name day calendar for November 8.

Geoffroy is the French form of an Old Germanic name related to Godfrey. Its meaning is associated with the concepts of God and peace. In French name day calendars, this name also falls on November 8.

Claudius is a name of Latin origin, derived from the family name Claudius. It is traditionally associated with the Latin word claudus, meaning “lame.” The name Claudius appears in the Danish name day calendar on November 8.

Severin is a name of Latin origin, derived from the word *severus*. It means “severe,” “restrained,” or “serious.” The name and its variants can be found in the Lithuanian name day calendars for this date.

What Is a Name Day?

A name day, or saint’s day, is a day to honor the saint after whom a person was named at baptism. In Christian tradition, the saint is considered the person’s heavenly patron, to whom one can turn in prayer and ask for intercession.

For Catholics, the day commemorating the saint whose name a person bears holds special significance. If there are several saints with the same name in the church calendar, the family or the person themselves may choose the date closest to their birthday or the saint chosen at baptism.

How Name Days Are Celebrated

Name days are usually celebrated with family or close friends. Believers may begin the day with prayer, attend church, give thanks to their heavenly patron, and ask for their support.

The celebration doesn’t have to be a big affair. Often, a warm gathering, a shared meal, or a phone call from loved ones is enough. The most important thing is showing care for the person and offering sincere wishes.

How to Congratulate Someone on Their Name Day

On Name Day, people wish the celebrant good health, peace, inner balance, love, and God’s blessing. You can also wish that their heavenly patron will protect them from adversity and help them find the right path.

A greeting can be simple and heartfelt: “Happy Name Day! May your heavenly patron always protect you, give you strength in difficult moments, and help you make your dreams come true. I wish you good health, love, peace, and warmth surrounded by your loved ones!”

Read us on