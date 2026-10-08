On October 8, people with a variety of names celebrate their name days—from familiar names like Brigita and Simeon to rare ones like Pelagia, Taisiya, and Artemon. On this day, several saints are commemorated in Catholic calendars, and European name day calendars list even more male and female names. Here’s a look at who to congratulate on October 8 and what each of these names means.

In the Catholic tradition, October 8 is associated, in particular, with the commemoration of Saint Pelagia. The saints’ calendars also mention Simeon, Reparata, Taisia, and other saints. Different European countries have their own lists of name days for this date, so the list of names is much broader. Among the female names celebrated on October 8 are Pelagia, Brigita, Taisia, Reparata, Lavrentia, Vera, Ingeborg, Hilia, Anastasia, Anita, and others.

Women’s Names on October 8

Pelagia is a name of Greek origin, derived from the word pelagos, meaning “sea” or “maritime.” In the Catholic tradition, Saint Pelagia of Antioch is commemorated on October 8. Her name also appears in the name day calendars of Italy, Poland, Greece, and other countries.

Brigita is a name of Celtic origin. It is associated with the meanings “tall,” “lofty,” and “strong.” The name has an ancient Christian tradition and is particularly well-known thanks to Saint Brigita of Sweden. In name day calendars, Brigita is celebrated on October 8, particularly in Poland and Slovakia.

Benedikta is the feminine form of the name Benedict. It derives from the Latin Benedictus and means “blessed.” The name has a long Christian tradition and appears in Catholic lists of saints.

Taisia—the name is associated with the ancient Greek name Thais. Its exact origin is not considered definitively established, and among the proposed meanings are “bandage” or “one who inspires admiration.” The name Thais and its variants appear in the French and Spanish calendars for October 8.

Reparata is a rare Latin name. It derives from *reparatus* and is associated with the meanings “restored,” “revived,” and “saved.” On October 8, Catholic calendars commemorate Saint Reparata, a virgin and martyr.

Laurencia is the feminine form of the name Laurentius. It comes from the Latin “Laurentius” and is literally associated with Laurentum—an ancient city in Italy. The name is also associated with the laurel, which in ancient times was a symbol of glory and victory. Lavrentia appears in Polish name day calendars for October 8.

Vera is a Slavic name that literally means “faith,” “trust,” or “conviction.” The form Věra is listed in the Czech name day calendar for October 8.

Ingeborg is an Old Norse name. It consists of parts associated with the name of the god Ingvi and the concept of “protection,” so its meaning can be rendered as “protected by Ingvi” or “under protection.” In Denmark, this name is celebrated on October 8.

Gilla is a Finnish name associated with the meanings “quiet” and “calm.” Its name day is October 8 in Finland and Estonia.

Anastasia is a name of Greek origin. It means “resurrection,” “rebirth,” and “return to life.” On October 8, Anastasia is included in the list of name days in Latvia.

Anita is a form of the name Anna. It is associated with the ancient Hebrew name Hannah and the meanings “mercy,” “grace,” and “kindness.” Anita also appears in the Latvian name day calendar on October 8.

Benedikta is another variant of the feminine form of Benedikt, found in European calendars. The name means “blessed” and “one of whom people speak well.”

Voislava is a Slavic name derived from elements associated with the concepts of “warrior,” “war,” and “glory.” It can be interpreted as “glorious in battle” or “she who gains glory.” The name appears in Polish calendars on October 8.

Male Names for October 8

Simeon is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It is associated with the meaning “heard” or “the one whom God has heard.” Simeon is listed in Catholic calendars for October 8 and also has a name day on this date in Austria, Germany, and Poland.

Demetrius is a name of Greek origin. It derives from the name of the goddess Demeter and literally means “dedicated to Demeter.” In various forms—Demetrius, Demetrius, Demetre—the name appears in the calendars of Croatia, Austria, Germany, and Poland.

Hugo is an Old Germanic name associated with the word *hug*, meaning “mind,” “spirit,” or “thought.” It can be interpreted as “wise” or “one who has a strong spirit.” On October 8, Hugo appears in the name day calendars of Spain and Croatia.

Artemon is an Ancient Greek name. It is associated with a Greek root that can convey the meanings “unharmed,” “healthy,” or “safe.” Artemon appears in the Polish name day calendar on October 8.

Pelagius is the masculine form of the name Pelagia. It derives from a Greek word associated with the sea, so its meaning can be rendered as “of the sea” or “one who belongs to the sea.” The name appears in Polish name day lists on October 8.

Martin is a name of Latin origin. It derives from the name of the Roman god Mars and means “dedicated to Mars” or “warlike.” Martin is celebrated in Poland on October 8.

Felix is a Latin name meaning “happy,” “successful,” or “lucky.” It is one of the oldest Christian names and appears in the calendar of saints. On October 8, it is listed among the name days in Austria.

Günter is an Old Germanic name. It consists of elements meaning “war” and “army,” so it is interpreted as “battle warrior” or “warrior.” On October 8, Günter is listed in the Austrian and German name day calendars.

Nils is the Scandinavian form of the name Nicholas. It derives from the Greek name Nikolaos, which means “victory of the people.” Nils has his name day on October 8 in Sweden.

Koppány is a Hungarian name of ancient origin. It is associated with an ancient Hungarian naming tradition and a historical title. In modern Hungarian name day calendars, Koppány’s name day falls on October 8.

Evodius is a name of Greek origin. It is associated with the concepts of “the good path,” “the happy road,” or “one who walks the good path.” Saint Evodius is commemorated among the saints on October 8.

Nestor is an ancient Greek name associated with the mythological King Nestor. It is traditionally interpreted as “one who returns home” or “one who has returned.” Nestor is among the saints commemorated in Catholic calendars on October 8.

What Is a Name Day?

A name day is the day when Christian tradition honors the saint whose name a person bears. That is why name days are often referred to as the day of remembrance of the patron saint.

Different people with the same name may have several name days throughout the year. Traditionally, a person chooses the date associated with their heavenly patron or celebrates the day that falls closest to their birthday.

How to Celebrate a Name Day

You don’t have to turn a name day into a big feast. You can spend the day with your family, go to church, pray to your patron saint, or simply get together with loved ones. The most important thing is showing care for the person. Even a brief, warm greeting can make this day special.

You can wish the person celebrating good health, peace, love, strength, and the fulfillment of their most cherished dreams. And if you want to make your greeting more personal, you can mention the specific qualities you value most in that person.

How to Congratulate Someone on Their Name Day

You can say to the person celebrating their name day: “Happy Name Day! May your heavenly guardian always watch over you, help you overcome difficulties, and lead you to good people and happy events.”

For a woman, you can say: “Happy Name Day! I wish you warmth, love, peace of mind, good health, and many reasons to smile.” For a man, this greeting works well: “Happy Name Day! May your life be filled with more strength, confidence, good people by your side, and victories you can be proud of.”

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