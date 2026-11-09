Catholic Name Days on November 9, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

On November 9, Catholics celebrate the dedication of the Lateran Basilica in Rome—one of the most important churches in Western Christianity. On this day, the church calendars also commemorate Saints Theodore, Ursinus, Viton, Agrippina, and other saints. And in European name day calendars, there are quite a few female and male names associated with this date—ranging from the familiar John and Alexander to Genovefa and Almudena.

In the Catholic tradition, November 9 is dedicated to the commemoration of the consecration of the Lateran Basilica. It was built in Rome during the reign of Emperor Constantine, and Pope Sylvester I consecrated the church. The basilica is called the mother and head of all churches in Rome and throughout the world. That is why this day holds special significance for the Catholic Church.

Church calendars also list saints and blessed individuals for November 9, whose names later spread to various countries. In addition, name days are celebrated on this day in Poland, France, Spain, Sweden, Lithuania, Norway, and other European countries.

Female Names on November 9

Elizabeth is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It means “God is my oath” or “she who honors God.” One of the most famous bearers of this name was Saint Elizabeth of the Holy Trinity—a French nun whom the Catholic Church commemorates in November.

Genovefa is a name of Germanic origin. It is associated with ancient words that can mean “woman of the clan” or “she who belongs to her people.” In Poland, Genovefa’s name day is celebrated on November 9.

Almudena is a Spanish female name of Arabic origin. It is associated with the word al-mudayna, which means “small town” or “fortress.” The name is particularly well-known in Spain thanks to the image of Our Lady of Almudena—the patron saint of Madrid. In the local calendar, November 9 is Almudena Day.

Estela is a name of Latin origin meaning “star.” It is related to the names Estel and Estrella. Estela is included in the Lithuanian name day calendar for November 9.

Skirtaute is a Lithuanian female name. It is of Baltic origin, and its components are associated with ancient words relating to strength and resilience. The name can be found in the Lithuanian name day calendar for this date.

Tordis is a female name of Scandinavian origin. It is derived from Old Norse elements associated with the god Thor and the concept of “goddess.” In Norway, Tordis celebrates her name day on November 9.

Theodora is the feminine form of the Greek name Theodore. It is composed of the words theos—“God”—and doron—“gift.” Therefore, the name means “God’s gift.” In the Swedish calendar, Theodora’s name day is November 9.

Eustolia is a rare female name of Greek origin. It is associated with words that convey the meaning “well-equipped” or “properly prepared.” Church calendars mention Saint Eustolia on November 9—a Roman virgin who lived in Constantinople.

Sopatra is a name of Greek origin. It consists of parts that can be translated as “savior” and “father,” so its meaning is rendered as “she who saves her father” or “protector of the family.” Saint Sopatra is mentioned in the Catholic martyrology for November 9.

Jeanne is the French form of the name John, which derives from the ancient Hebrew Yohanan. Its meaning is “God is gracious” or “God’s grace.” In name day calendars for November 9, this name is associated, in particular, with Blessed Jeanne of Signy.

Male Names for November 9

Theodore is a name of Greek origin, composed of the words “God” and “gift.” It means “God’s gift.” In different countries, the name takes the forms Teodoro, Theodoros, Theodore, and Theo. Catholic calendars commemorate Saint Theodore of Amasya on November 9.

Roland is a name of Old Germanic origin. It is associated with words meaning “glory” and “land,” so one common interpretation is “glorious in his land.” Roland celebrates his name day on November 9 in Austria.

Gerfrid is a name of Germanic origin. Its components are associated with the words “army” and “peace,” so its meaning can be rendered as “he who brings peace to the army.” The name appears in the Austrian name day calendar for November 9.

Bogdan is a Slavic name composed of the words “God” and “given.” It means “given by God” or “God’s gift.” In the Czech Republic, Bogdan celebrates his name day on November 9.

Božo is a South Slavic male name common in Croatia. It derives from the word “God” and means “of God” or “one who belongs to God.” In the Croatian calendar, this name is celebrated on November 9.

Ivan is a name of ancient Hebrew origin meaning “God is gracious” or “God’s grace.” It has many forms in different languages: Yoan, John, Jean, Jan, and others. In the Croatian calendar, Ivan is also among those celebrating their name day on November 9.

Ursin is a name of Latin origin, derived from the word ursus, meaning “bear.” It can be translated as “bear-like.” In the Catholic tradition, Saint Ursinus—the first bishop of the French city of Bourges—is commemorated on this day.

Viton is a name associated with the Latin form Vitonus. Its exact original meaning is not entirely clear. In the Catholic calendar, November 9 commemorates Saint Viton of Verdun, a bishop venerated in France.

Benigno is a name of Latin origin, derived from the word *benignus*, meaning “kind,” “merciful,” or “friendly.” Church calendars list Saint Benigno of Armi—an Irish church figure—on November 9.

Agrippinus is a name of Latin origin associated with the ancient Roman family name Agrippinus. Its exact meaning remains a matter of debate. In the Catholic calendar, Saint Agrippinus, Bishop of Naples, is commemorated on this day; he was revered for his spiritual ministry and accounts of miracles.

Orest is a name of Greek origin, derived from the word oros, meaning “mountain.” Its meaning is “one who lives in the mountains” or “mountainous.” In Italy, November 9 is celebrated as Orest’s name day.

Nestor is a name of ancient Greek origin. It is associated with a verb meaning “to return home,” as well as with the image of a wise and experienced man. In Poland, Nestor is included in the name day calendar for November 9.

Bogudar is a Slavic name formed from the words “God” and “gift.” It means “God’s gift” or “given by God.” In the Polish name day calendar, Bogudar is listed for November 9.

Dimitr is a form of the Greek name Demetrius. It derives from the name of the ancient Greek goddess Demeter, who was considered the patroness of agriculture and fertility. In Croatia, the name Dimitr and its variants can be found in name day calendars.

Theo is a short form of the names Theodore, Theodoros, or Theophilus. It has Greek roots and is associated with the meaning “God’s gift” or “one who loves God”—depending on the full form of the name. In Finland and Estonia, Theo celebrates his name day on November 9.

Teuvo is a Finnish male name. It is considered a traditional Finnish form associated with the name Theodore. Therefore, its meaning is also rendered as “God’s gift.” In Finland, Teuvo’s name day falls on November 9.

Nektarios is a name of Greek origin, derived from the word nektar—“nectar,” the drink of the gods in ancient Greek mythology. It is often interpreted as “sweet” or “one who possesses divine delight.” In Greece and Romania, Nektarios celebrates his name day on November 9.

Tivadar is the Hungarian form of the name Theodore. It has Greek roots and means “gift of God.” In Hungary, Tivadar is among those celebrating their name day on November 9.

Dartintas is a Lithuanian male name. It belongs to the traditional Baltic names derived from local linguistic roots. In the Lithuanian calendar, it is listed among the names celebrated on November 9.

What Is a Name Day?

A name day, or saint’s day, is the day commemorating the saint after whom a person was named at baptism. In the Christian tradition, it is believed that the saint is the person’s heavenly patron and can intercede for them before God.

Catholics pay special attention to the saint whose name a person received at baptism. If there are several saints with the same name in the church calendar, the family may choose a patron saint based on the date of baptism or another tradition important to them.

How Name Days Are Celebrated

A name day is usually celebrated with family or close friends. Believers may begin the day with prayer, attend church, and thank their heavenly patron for their support.

The celebration doesn’t have to be a big affair. You can gather around the table, spend time with family, or simply call the person you want to congratulate. What matters most is your attention and sincere words.

How to Congratulate Someone on Their Name Day

On Name Day, people wish the celebrants good health, peace, love, peace of mind, and God’s blessing. It’s also appropriate to wish that their heavenly patron will help them overcome difficulties, give them strength, and protect them from misfortune.

For example, you can say: “Happy Name Day! May your heavenly patron always be by your side, protect you from all evil, and help you find the right path. I wish you good health, sincere love, warmth of heart, joy, and peace. May your life be filled with as many bright days, kind people, and reasons to smile as possible!”

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