Catholic Name Days on November 1, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

On November 1, the Catholic Church celebrates All Saints' Day—a feast day in honor of all the saints, both those who are known and those whose names remain unknown. Church calendars also commemorate specific saints and blessed individuals on this date, whose names are used in various countries. Here’s a look at the female and male names associated with this day, what they mean, and how to wish your loved ones a happy name day.

In the Catholic tradition, November 1 is the Solemnity of All Saints. It is a day when believers honor all those who, according to Christian doctrine, have attained holiness. The holiday has a long history and serves as a reminder that not only famous saints but also people who did good deeds, helped others, and remained true to their convictions during their lifetimes can serve as role models.

The lists of saints commemorated on this day include men and women from various countries and historical periods. Among them are Valentine, Benigno, Severin, Juliana, Kyrenia, and Deborah. Each name has its own origin, and some of them exist in several forms across different languages.

Female Names and Their Meanings

Juliana is a name of Latin origin, the feminine form of the name Julian. It is derived from the ancient Roman family name Julii. The exact original meaning of this family name has not been established. Juliana has an ancient Christian history: among the saints, there are martyrs and ascetics with this name. In other countries, you may encounter the forms Juliana, Julianna, and Julianne.

Kyrene is a name of Greek origin, associated with the ancient city of Cyrene in North Africa. Its exact meaning as a given name has no generally accepted explanation. Christian lists of saints mention Saint Kyrenia, who is venerated alongside Saint Juliana. It is a rare name that is almost never found in modern Ukraine.

Deborah is a name of ancient Hebrew origin meaning “bee.” It is known for the biblical prophetess Deborah, who is mentioned in the Old Testament. She was a judge of Israel and, according to the biblical account, helped her people during a difficult period. The name is common in various countries and has variants such as Debra and Devora.

Rachel is a name of ancient Hebrew origin that means “sheep.” In the Bible, Rachel is the wife of Jacob and the mother of Joseph and Benjamin. This name holds special significance in Jewish and Christian traditions. In other languages, it is known as Rachel, Reichel, and Rashel.

Mary is one of the most famous female names in the Christian world. It has ancient Hebrew origins, though its original meaning has not been definitively established. Possible interpretations include “beloved,” “desired,” and other meanings. The name holds a special place in the Catholic tradition due to the veneration of the Virgin Mary, the mother of Jesus Christ.

Male Names and Their Meanings

Valentin is a name of Latin origin, derived from the word *valens*, meaning “strong,” “healthy,” or “full of strength.” It became widespread in many European countries thanks to Christian saints bearing this name. One of them is Valentín Berrio-Ochoa, a bishop and missionary who served in Vietnam and was martyred for his faith in the 19th century.

Benigno is a name of Latin origin, derived from the word *benignus*. It means “kind,” “merciful,” or “gentle.” In various languages, the name appears as Benigno, Beningus, and Beninyo. Among the Catholic saints is Saint Beningus of Dijon, who is honored on November 1.

Austremonius is a name associated with the early history of Christianity in France. According to church tradition, Saint Austremonius was one of the first preachers of Christianity in the Auvergne region. There is no universally accepted explanation for the exact origin and meaning of his name. This name is rarely used in the Ukrainian language, but it has been preserved in ecclesiastical sources.

Severin is a name of Latin origin, derived from the word *severus*. Its meaning is rendered as “stern,” “restrained,” or “serious.” The name is common in Central and Eastern Europe. In Catholic calendars, several saints with this name are commemorated on November 1.

Cadfan is an ancient name of Welsh origin, known thanks to Saint Cadfan, a Christian ascetic honored in the Welsh tradition. He is associated with the early monastic communities of the British Isles. The exact meaning of the name has not been definitively established. It remains rare outside of Wales.

Caesarius is a name of Latin origin, associated with the Roman family name Caesar. Its exact original etymology is a matter of debate, so it is not advisable to attribute a single, unquestionable meaning to it. Various church figures and saints have borne this name. In some calendars, Cesarius and his companions are commemorated on November 1.

Floribert is a name of Old Germanic origin. It is associated with ancient elements that may have meant “glory” and “bright” or “shining.” Saint Floribert is known as a church figure honored in the Catholic tradition. The name is rare and is found primarily in historical and religious sources.

Jerome is a name of Greek origin meaning “sacred name.” It is derived from Greek words meaning “sacred” and “name.” Forms such as Jerome, Ieronim, and Jerom are common in various languages. One of the most famous bearers of this name was Saint Jerome, the translator of the Bible into Latin.

Maturin is a name of French origin, related to the Latin name Maturinus. It is often derived from the Latin word *maturus*, meaning “mature” or “one who has reached maturity.” Saint Maturin was a Christian priest who was particularly revered in France. His name has been preserved in local church traditions.

Vigor is a name of Latin origin, derived from the word *vigor*, meaning “strength,” “energy,” or “vitality.” It is known thanks to Saint Vigor, the bishop of Bayeux in France. According to church tradition, he dedicated his life to spreading Christianity and serving others. Today, this name is not very common.

What Is a Name Day?

A name day, or patron saint’s day, is a day dedicated to honoring the saint whose name a person bears. In the Catholic tradition, saints are examples of faith, mercy, and service to others. Believers can turn to them in prayer and ask for spiritual support.

Name days do not always coincide with birthdays. The date of the celebration is often determined by the feast day of the patron saint. If there are several saints with the same name in the church calendar, the specific date may depend on which saint the family or parish honors.

For many Catholics, a name day is not just an occasion to receive congratulations. It is an opportunity to pray, recall the story of the patron saint, and reflect on his or her example. At the same time, a name day remains a warm, personal celebration when loved ones can show someone special attention.

How to Celebrate a Name Day

There are many ways to celebrate a name day. Believers may attend Mass, pray, or read the story of the saint after whom they were named. Some dedicate this day to helping others, visiting relatives, or supporting those who find themselves in difficult circumstances. The celebration doesn’t have to be a big affair. You can gather with family, meet up with friends, or simply call a loved one. What matters isn’t the scale of the celebration or the cost of the gift, but sincerity and thoughtfulness.

If any of your family members, friends, or colleagues have names associated with the saints commemorated on November 1, be sure to congratulate them. A few kind words can lift their spirits and make their day even more special.

How to Wish Someone a Happy Name Day

You don’t have to look for long poems to convey your wishes. The best thing is to wish the person good health, peace, love, prosperity, and the support of their loved ones. If the person celebrating their name day follows religious traditions, you can also wish them God’s protection and spiritual strength.

For example, you could write something like this: “Happy Name Day! May your heavenly guardian watch over you, help you overcome difficulties, and give you strength during important moments. I wish you good health, peace of mind, love, and sincere people by your side. May your life be filled with more joyful moments, and may your dreams gradually come true.”

Or choose a shorter greeting: “Happy Name Day! I wish you peace of mind, warmth in your heart, and comfort at home. May you always be surrounded by people you can trust, and may every day bring good news. May God’s protection, happiness, health, and well-being be with you!” November 1 is an opportunity to remember the people who inspire us by their example and to congratulate those celebrating their name day. A sincere word, attention, and care often mean more than any gift.

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