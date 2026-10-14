The Soviet KGB attempted to prevent the commemoration of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army’s founding day not only in the USSR but also abroad. This is evidenced by declassified documents from the archives of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, which reveal methods used to monitor the Ukrainian diaspora and counter its commemorative events.

The founding day of the UPA, in accordance with a resolution of the Ukrainian Main Liberation Council, was traditionally celebrated on October 14, the Feast of the Intercession.

Soviet special services used operational and ideological methods to erase this date from the historical memory of Ukrainians.

Archival materials, in particular, describe how KGB agencies monitored events organized by the Ukrainian diaspora to mark the 25th anniversary of the UPA’s founding in 1967.

In March 1967, the KGB of the Ukrainian SSR sent a special report to the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Ukraine. It noted that a Regional Committee had been established in the United States to organize celebrations marking the 25th anniversary of the UPA’s founding.

The committee was headed by Lev Futala, known by his OUN pseudonym “Lahidnyi.” He was one of the vice presidents of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America (UCCA) and also the first vice chairman of the Ukrainian Youth Association (SUY) in the United States.

The KGB report also outlined the main principles that were to form the basis of the celebratory events.

The organizers emphasized that the UPA was the successor to the liberation struggle of 1917–1921, as well as to the ideals of the Ukrainian Military Organization and the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists.

According to these principles, the Ukrainian Insurgent Army emerged from the will of the Ukrainian people as their armed force to fight against colonial subjugation, terror, oppression, and the denial of rights.

Declassified documents show that Soviet intelligence agencies monitored the activities of Ukrainian organizations abroad and attempted to counter events dedicated to the history of the Ukrainian liberation movement.

This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

On October 12, Military Chaplain’s Day, Ukrposhta unveiled a new stamp issue featuring the Archangel Gabriel—the heavenly patron of Ukraine’s military intelligence. The issue includes a sheet with eight stamps and an art envelope.

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