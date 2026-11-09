The head of the State Land Bank, who earns more than 240,000 hryvnias, wished the members of parliament higher incomes

Andriy Vydiborets, acting director of State Land Bank LLC, who receives a monthly salary of 249,000 hryvnias, wished members of parliament higher incomes during a parliamentary committee meeting.

Vydiborets has headed the state-owned enterprise since June, holding the position with the designation “acting.” He had previously been subject to vetting.

Andriy Vydiborets took the helm of the State Land Bank as “acting” director in June 2026. Prior to that, he had worked for several months as chief accountant at the State Property Fund, having transitioned there from the private sector.

In 2017, Vidiborets’ name was mentioned in connection with a scandal at the State Migration Service. At that time, his appointment as head of the vetting unit raised questions due to the negative reputation associated with the agency’s activities.



Currently, the official receives a significantly higher salary than his predecessor. Specifically, Vidiborets’ monthly salary is 249,000 UAH, while the former head of the enterprise, Yaroslav Yaroslavsky, received 192,000 UAH.

According to his financial disclosure statement, in 2025, Yaroslavsky reported 2.28 million hryvnias in salary from the State Land Bank.

During a parliamentary committee meeting, members of parliament drew attention to the current head’s salary. In response, Vidiborets stated that he wishes everyone higher salaries.

“I wish everyone a higher salary. But that’s not my decision, and it cannot be discussed while I have a valid contract,” the official said.

In addition, during the same meeting, it emerged that the State Land Bank plans to spend approximately 10 million hryvnias on the purchase of four vehicles, computer equipment, and the development of its own website.

These plans drew criticism from members of parliament. In particular, Bohdan Torokhtii, a member of the Agrarian Committee from the “Servant of the People” party, questioned the necessity of such expenditures.

“According to my information, the State Land Bank’s official vehicles are needed so that they can later be transferred to the State Property Fund’s leadership for use. I’m not saying this applies to the Fund’s chairman,” the lawmaker stated.

Vidiborets refuted these allegations. According to him, the enterprise needs additional vehicles to conduct land plot inspections, as it currently has only one vehicle at its disposal.

State Land Bank LLC was established in August 2024 through the corporatization of the state-owned enterprise “Agrarian Investment Fund.” The company became one of the key participants in the “Land Bank” project, which involves leasing state-owned agricultural land through online auctions.

This was reported with reference to an article by “Glavkom.”

The chairman of the supervisory board of the “State Land Bank” has resigned.

In the first six months of the “Land Bank” auctions, the budget received nearly 600 million

The State Property Fund of Ukraine has completed the establishment of the Land Bank.