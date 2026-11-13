Head of the State Labor Service’s Interregional Office Concealed Assets Worth 12.7 Million Hryvnias, According to the State Bureau of Investigation

The State Bureau of Investigations has notified the head of the Southwestern Interregional Directorate of the State Labor Service that he is under suspicion; according to the investigation, failed to declare property and financial assets worth over 12.7 million hryvnias in his 2024 asset declaration. The official registered some of the real estate in the names of relatives but actually used it himself.

At the initiative of the investigators, the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption conducted a full audit of the official’s declaration.

The audit found that the official had failed to list his live-in partner and their daughter, with whom he continued to reside, in the document.

Specifically, two apartments in Ternopil—measuring 61.9 and 69.1 square meters—a garage, a non-residential space, and a 2016 Chevrolet Spark were registered in his partner’s name.

According to the investigation, the apartments were rented out, but the head of the department received the rent payments directly from the tenants.

In addition, the official failed to declare a house with an area of over 217 square meters in the village of Velyki Hai in the Ternopil region. It was registered in the name of the official’s mother, although he actually lived there himself with his partner and daughter.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR).

Earlier in Odesa, unknown assailants kidnapped a businessman and demanded one million dollars.

In Ivano-Frankivsk, a doctor was charged with accepting bribes for surgeries and joint replacements.

In Kyiv, a magician who promised to heal a sick boy and defrauded his mother was exposed.

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