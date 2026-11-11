The head of the Academy of Pedagogical Sciences is suspected of plagiarizing his dissertation

Oleg Smirnov, Candidate of Biological Sciences, and Svitlana Blagodeteleva-Vovk, coordinator of the “Dissergate” anti-plagiarism initiative Svitlana Blagodeteleva-Vovk have accused Oleg Topuzov, president of the National Academy of Pedagogical Sciences of Ukraine (NAPSU), of academic plagiarism.

The researchers claim that Topuzov’s doctoral dissertation contains extensive text borrowings from the Russian dissertation by Elena Kovalevskaya, “The Genesis and Current State of Problem-Based Learning,” which was defended in Moscow in 2000.

According to the website “Plagiarism and Falsification in Scientific Works,” the similarities span 23 pages of the Ukrainian scholar’s work and include a direct, literal adaptation of the Russian text—complete with Russian-style expressions, preserved paragraph structure, sources, and conclusions presented as his own (“in our opinion”). The experts involved called on Oleg Topuzov to voluntarily step down from his position as head of the National Academy of Pedagogical Sciences of Ukraine (NAPNU), and urged the scientific community to initiate a re-election of the academy’s leadership.

Source: “Plagiarism and Fabrication in Scientific Works” portal / Statements by scholars on Facebook.

Ihor Klymenko, former secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, has been accused of plagiarizing his doctoral dissertation, which he defended in 2019. According to an analysis by the “Plagiarism and Fabrication in Scientific Works” service, the dissertation contains text matches on 51 of 414 pages—representing about 12% of the main text—as well as signs of fabricated results.

In the doctoral dissertation of Alla Shlapak, vice rector of the Boris Grinchenko Kyiv Metropolitan University and a member of the Kyiv City Council, 14 instances of academic plagiarism were identified.

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