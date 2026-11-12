Kharkiv spends up to 4 billion hryvnias each year on free public transportation

Kharkiv’s municipal budget spends between 3.6 and 4 billion hryvnias annually to support free public transportation due to rising prices for electricity and fuel and lubricants.

“This is essential support for everyone who has stayed and everyone who has come to Kharkiv. Today, we have nearly 227,000 internally displaced persons who were left with nothing and chose Kharkiv as their home, in part because of free public transportation,” said Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

Despite the significant financial burden, the city does not plan to abandon this initiative next year, as it provides critically important assistance to local residents and internally displaced persons.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov spoke about this in an interview with “Radio Charter.”

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the prime minister to develop a program for free public transportation on the capital’s city buses and to ensure a sufficient reserve of buses.

In response, Klitschko reminded the president of the shortage of bus drivers in Kyiv and reminded the government of the ₴8 billion debt in subsidies for free transportation of eligible passengers over the past 11 years.

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