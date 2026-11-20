The government controls 65% of the shares in “Kharkivoblenergo,” while nearly 30% are owned by the Cypriot company Smart Holding, which is linked to Vadym Novynskyi, a former member of parliament subject to sanctions. At the same time, a corporate conflict is ongoing surrounding the company, and it is being prepared for reorganization.

Currently, the state’s stake in Kharkivoblenergo is held not by the State Property Fund but by JSC Ukrainian Distribution Networks (UDN), which is subordinate to the Ministry of Energy. According to the data provided, UDM owns 65.001% of the company’s shares.

Another 29.795% of the shares are owned by the Cypriot company Smart Holding Ltd. This stake is linked to Vadym Novynskyi: the shares have been frozen, and the Commercial Court of Cassation ruled that their purchase in 2021 was invalid.

The history of this stake traces back to the Cypriot company Inter Growth Investments, formerly known as Garensia Enterprises. The company was linked to Konstantin Grigoryishin’s group. Court rulings identify the shares as an asset belonging to Novinsky, and the possibility of forfeiting them to the state is being considered.

In October 2024, Smart Holding publicly accused Novinsky of attempting to regain control of the asset. According to the company, the seized shares unexpectedly gained voting status through a depository institution. At the same time, Smart Holding denies that Novinsky is a beneficiary of the group and states that he lost this status on December 1, 2022.

A separate conflict has arisen over the management of Kharkivoblenergo. The management of the Regional Energy Administration (UREA) convened two extraordinary general meetings of shareholders—on April 28 and May 11—with the aim of changing the composition of the supervisory board.

A woman from Balakliya, who owns three shares in the company, decided to challenge these decisions. The court of first instance ruled in her favor and annulled the decision to hold the meetings. However, on October 1, the appellate court overturned that ruling. Thus, the issue of corporate control over the regional power distribution company has become the subject of a legal dispute stemming from the minority shareholder’s lawsuit.

Since July 4, 2024, Vyacheslav Kravtsov has served as acting CEO of “Kharkivoblenergo.” According to the state registry, he also heads the spin-off commission. The company is being prepared for reorganization, and new bylaws have already been drafted, according to Absolution Leaks.

The High Anti-Corruption Court will hear Komarnytskyi’s case involving land corruption in Kyiv.

Previously, the court hearing in the Komarnytskyi case was postponed due to the defendants’ failure to appear.

We reported that Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced that, as part of an investigation into land fraud in the capital—which involves former Kyiv City Council member Denys Komarnytskyi, known as the “overseer” of Kyiv—a number of officials had been dismissed from the Kyiv City State Administration.

We also recall that former Kyiv City Council member Denys Komarnytskyi used a camouflaged vehicle intended for transporting the bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers to travel abroad.

Read us on