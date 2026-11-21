Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara will hold a series of international meetings in Europe in the coming days.

"I held a coordination meeting immediately after meeting with the British Defense Minister. The talks were very intensive, and we are preparing new joint steps in defense cooperation. The first instructions to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense have already been issued. Yevhen Khmara is preparing for meetings in Europe in the coming days. Ukraine needs very concrete results. We will have greater defense capabilities and a significant expansion of cooperation with our partners in Europe,” Zelenskyy said.

Separately, he said, details of the missile program were discussed today. Priorities were updated.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on Facebook following a coordination meeting after his meeting with British Defense Minister Wes Streeting.

Khmara in Brussels called on the EU to scale up drone production.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatiy held a joint meeting during which they discussed the situation on the front lines, Russia’s plans, and the urgent needs of the Armed Forces.

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