People’s Artist of Ukraine Alla Kudlay publicly supported her goddaughter—singer Nastya Kamenskykh—who found herself at the center of a language scandal. The artist also spoke about her relationship with Kamenskykh.

Alla Kudlay commented on the language scandal involving her goddaughter. Nastya Kamenskykh has repeatedly caused outrage online with her remarks about the Ukrainian language. She eventually claimed that she had switched to Russian due to health issues. Kamenskykh’s godmother did not want to provide a detailed comment on the incident. The artist noted that, despite everything, her attitude toward her goddaughter remains unchanged.

“I won’t say anything. She’s my goddaughter. I just can’t bring myself to say anything. Because I know her. And as for whatever’s going on there… It’ll all blow over—it’ll be a struggle,” the singer said.

In addition, Alla Kudlay spoke about her relationship with Nastya Kamenskykh. The star also praised her goddaughter and described what she’s like in real life. “Nastya is my favorite girl. I love her very much. She’s very talented, beautiful, and friendly. She always calls me. She’s my goddaughter. She’s a really great girl,” said the People’s Artist.

It’s worth noting that People’s Artist of Ukraine Alla Kudlay is the godmother of singer Nastya Kamenskykh and a friend and colleague of her mother, Lydia Kamenskykh. Alla Kudlay and Lydia Kamenskykh have been friends since their youth. They worked together in the H. Veryovka Choir; later, the women became close friends and eventually godmothers to each other’s children.

This was reported with reference to a comment by the star of the show “Alone with Glamour.”

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Potap and Nastya Kamenskykh sparked a wave of outrage among Ukrainians after posting a humorous video about the Russian language and “freedom.”

Ukrainian producer and performer Potap found himself at the center of controversy after a failed joke about Maxim Galkin during the Laima Rendezvous Jūrmala 2026 festival in Latvia. Alla Pugacheva and her husband were present at the event, and the artists’ reaction to Potap’s remarks sparked a wave of discussion on social media.

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