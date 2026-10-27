Khrystyna Hoyanyuk assessed the difficulty of the 2026 National Unity Radio Dictation

Khrystyna Hoyanyuk, the record-holder for the National Unity Radio Dictation, took the dictation in 2026 at the Superhumans rehabilitation center. In her opinion, the text was of moderate difficulty and was dictated well.

“I don’t want to use bad language, but I thought it would be worse. However, the text was dictated well,” said Khrystyna Hoyanyuk.

She said that when she returns home, she will check the written text again. At the same time, the record-holder noted that she really liked the piece prepared by the author of this year’s dictation.

“It’s a very beautiful text. I’d like to thank the author for the warm and beautiful words he put into writing this radio dictation. There are a lot of different punctuation marks—colons, exclamation points, and question marks. Yes, it’s of medium difficulty,” Khrystyna Hoyanyuk shared.

The text for the 2026 National Unity Radio Dictation is titled “The Letter That Never Ends.” Its author is Artur Dron, a writer and veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The dictation was read live on air by Artur Proydakov, a teacher of Ukrainian language and literature, and Dasha Astafieva, a civic activist and volunteer.

Those who wish to have their written text reviewed by experts can submit it in one of two ways:

By mail: to 01001, Kyiv, 26 Khreshchatyk St. The postmark must be dated no later than October 28.

By email: Take a photo or scan the text in .jpg, .png, .jpeg, .tiff, or .pdf format and send it by 11:00 a.m . on October 29 to [email protected]

On Thursday, October 29, at 11:00 a.m., the text of the National Unity Radio Dictation will be published on Suspilne’s platforms. Afterward, participants will be able to check their work on their own.

As part of the National Unity Radio Dictation, Suspilne has also joined the fundraising effort for the “Dronefall” project of the “Come Back Alive” Foundation. The goal of the initiative is to support Ukrainian defenders who are countering enemy drones.

The organizers are calling on people to join the fundraiser under the slogan “Write your own, shoot down the enemy’s.”

Khrystyna Hoyanyuk spoke about this in a comment to Suspilne.

On Tuesday, October 27, the All-Ukrainian Radio Dictation for National Unity took place to mark Ukrainian Literacy and Language Day. Well-known Ukrainian actors, singers, TV hosts, and other figures from the worlds of culture and show business joined the language flash mob. The celebrities shared photos and videos showing how they wrote the dictation.

National Unity Radio Dictation 2026: When It Will Take Place and Where to Listen to the Broadcast.

2026 National Unity Radio Dictation: Author and Readers Announced.

The All-Ukrainian National Unity Radio Dictation 2026 will take place on October 27, on Ukrainian Literacy and Language Day.

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