A 45-year-old man used a forged passport belonging to a Kharkiv resident—with his own photograph—to pose as the owner of a 5-hectare plot of land in the village of Demydiv in the Kyiv region.

In October 2021, he formalized the sale of the land for nearly 3.7 million hryvnias at a notary’s office. Subsequently, the participants in the fraudulent scheme resold the plot several more times. The real owner was abroad at the time and only learned of the deal later.

In court, the man admitted that he had acted at the request of an acquaintance. He was sentenced to six years in prison with confiscation of property.

The land plot was seized. The rightful owner is attempting to reclaim it through the courts.

Source: Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office.

The National Police have identified seven suspects who, according to the investigation, gained the trust of elderly people living alone in order to seize their real estate, and also embezzled over 2 million hryvnias in state compensation intended for the purchase of housing for military personnel.

Earlier in Zakarpattia, two members of a criminal group—which extorted millions of hryvnias and dollars from business owners and local residents in exchange for fictitious debts and the right to conduct business—were sentenced to long prison terms. The co-organizer received 8 years and 6 months in prison, and one of the perpetrators received 7 years and 6 months.

Earlier in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, three young residents of the Kolomyia district were exposed; according to the investigation, they stole nearly 645,000 hryvnias from the bank accounts of 16 Ukrainians. Among the suspects is a minor, and among the victims are three military personnel.

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