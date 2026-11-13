A 34-year-old Kyiv resident was found guilty of treason. He helped a Russian military officer verify four Starlink satellite communication terminals.

According to the prosecutor’s office, in April 2026, the man accepted an offer for a side job on Telegram.

He was promised $120 for activating each terminal. He also recruited three acquaintances, who activated three more devices. For each of them, the man received $50 from a Russian handler.

The investigation established that the defendant was aware that the terminals would be used by the Russian military to coordinate combat operations against Ukraine. His acquaintances, according to the prosecutor’s office, were unaware of the devices’ true purpose.

The court sentenced the man to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Source: Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office

The SBU exposed a Russian agent who blew up the car of a Dnipro City Council official.

Earlier, the Counterintelligence Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian agent in the Kyiv region who, on behalf of the FSB, was gathering intelligence to target local energy facilities. The suspect turned out to be a driver for a logistics company who was also tracking the locations of Defense Forces repair bases.

The SBU’s Counterintelligence Directorate detained a man in the Khmelnytskyi region who is suspected of passing on the coordinates of military units, defense enterprises, and postal terminals to Russian intelligence services.

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