A mass evacuation of Kyiv due to the threat of Russian strikes on critical infrastructure is not a realistic solution. Instead, the capital must prepare for possible attacks on life-support systems and disruptions to water, heating, and electricity supplies.

According to Serhiy Beskrestnov, the main focus should be on protecting critical infrastructure and preparing the city for the possible consequences of Russian shelling.

“Evacuating Kyiv is nonsense, utter nonsense, because there is no precedent for this anywhere in the world. Even if we’re talking about evacuating a thousand people, or 10,000 people, we don’t have the infrastructure to do that. That’s why we must do everything we can to keep Kyiv standing,” emphasized Serhiy Beskrestnov, advisor to the President of Ukraine on defense technologies.

According to him, Russia could target water supply and sewage systems, combined heat and power plants, electrical substations, and power generation facilities in an attempt to cause a collapse in the capital.

The presidential adviser believes that preparations to protect the city’s infrastructure should have begun more actively back in the summer. Specifically, this would have involved installing protected generators, drilling additional artesian wells, and setting up permanent warming centers.

As an example of preparations for potential disruptions in heat and electricity supply, he cited Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv, where, according to him, active efforts are underway to ensure the resilience of utility systems.

At the same time, Beskrestnov cautioned that mobile boiler rooms cannot fully solve the problem. Due to thermal radiation, such facilities may be detectable by Russian drones equipped with thermal imaging cameras.

He also urged Kyiv residents to prepare for possible disruptions in utility services, specifically by having batteries and a small supply of fuel on hand.

Serhiy Beskrestnov, an advisor to the President of Ukraine on defense technologies, made this statement to reporters.

As a reminder, Klitschko changed his mind about calling on Kyiv residents to evacuate the capital.

Russia produces up to 3,000 Shahed drones per month and is stockpiling them for winter attacks, according to Flash.

As of October, Russia is producing about 110 ballistic missiles and up to 4,000 jet-powered strike drones per month.

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