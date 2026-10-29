While inspecting international mail shipments, inspectors at the Kyiv Customs Office discovered a shark head, a stuffed buzzard, and a fragment of an elephant tusk. These taxidermy specimens are examples of wildlife, the international trade in which is regulated by the CITES Convention.

Its requirements apply to both live and dead animals, as well as products made from parts of their bodies.

The shark head was being shipped from Odesa to Canada, and the buzzard mount was being shipped from Pryluky to the same country. The elephant tusk fragment was en route from Pokrov to the United States.

Experts from the I. I. Shmalgauzen Institute of Zoology of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine examined the animal species and the origin of the specimens. According to their findings, these are a mako shark (Isurus), a common buzzard (Buteo buteo), and a fragment of an ivory tusk from a member of the elephant family (Elephantidae).

The experts paid particular attention to the buzzard mount. The bird was very young, having been born this year. Most likely, it was obtained from the wild through poaching, which carries administrative or criminal liability. This bird species is protected under the Bern Convention on the Conservation of European Wildlife and Natural Habitats and has the status of “Subject to Special Protection in Europe.”

No export permits were presented during customs clearance.

The items involved in the customs violation were seized. This was reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine. Tax on international packages: who stands to gain and how much Ukrainians will pay. Zelenskyy signed laws on taxes on parcels and reporting requirements for online platforms

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