Kyivvodokanal explained whether the Bortnytska station can be shut down with a few blows

The Bortnytsia aeration plant, which treats the capital’s wastewater, cannot be put out of commission by a few targeted strikes. This is due to its large area and redundant systems. At the same time, in the event of damage to the sewer mains, Kyivvodokanal has a contingency plan that calls for diverting wastewater from the city to designated control points.

Can the Bortnytsia Plant Be Shut Down with a Few Strikes?

Commenting on rumors that the Russians allegedly need only a few hits to shut down the plant for an extended period, the official refuted this scenario.

According to him, the Bortnytska aeration plant covers a very large area, and its key components and systems are duplicated at many points. To completely disable the facility, a massive strike covering the entire area would be required.

How the sewer system will function in residential buildings and where wastewater will be discharged

In response to concerns about possible attacks on the sewers and collectors that transport wastewater, Gorkutsenko noted that the main collectors run beneath the metro system. Despite the risks and potential problems, Kyivvodokanal has prepared an emergency response plan.

“We’re not sitting idly by either. We will divert wastewater from the city to 2–3 control points,” emphasized the company’s deputy general director.

According to him, in the event of critical damage, wastewater will be pumped out and transported—a process specialists are already working on. At the same time, the sewer system will remain operational for the capital’s residents under any circumstances.

“The sewer system in residential buildings will continue to function. This means that cesspools in the Desnianskyi district will no longer be needed. The sewer system has already been designed so that wastewater will be removed from residential buildings regardless of whether there is electricity or not—no matter what,” Gorkutsenko assured.

Environmental Considerations and the Main Threat to Residential Buildings

Kyivvodokanal noted that treated water from the Bortnytska aeration plant is routinely discharged into the Dnipro River. In the event of a disruption to the treatment system, temporary environmental risks are possible, but they are not catastrophic for the river itself.

As an example, the official cited an environmental incident from 25 years ago, when flooding at one of Kyiv’s sewage treatment plants caused wastewater to enter the Dnipro River; yet just three kilometers downstream from the capital, water quality met all standards thanks to natural self-purification.

At the same time, “Kyivvodokanal” identifies the potential discharge of wastewater within residential areas as the main threat. The key task for specialists is to prevent the flooding of basements and areas surrounding residential buildings.

This was stated by Serhiy Gorkutsenko, deputy general director of “Kyivvodokanal,” according to a report citing his interview with “Ekonomichna Pravda.”

Kyivvodokanal has warned of the risk of water shortages due to outages.

Earlier, following the Russian Federation’s attack on October 11, power went out in four districts of Kyiv.

Kyiv residents were also warned about the risk of power and water outages and given advice.

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