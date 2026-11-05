Klitschko said that Zelenskyy had not responded to his proposals to meet

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko claims that he has repeatedly offered to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in person to discuss the capital’s pressing issues, but has not received a response.

According to him, there was no direct refusal, but the situation “seemed like a message sent into outer space.”

Klitschko also stated that he learned from the media about Zelenskyy’s initiative to create a special office for Kyiv’s authorities. At the same time, the mayor emphasized that the capital has its own professional team but is ready to accept assistance from the state.

Klitschko called the president’s statements about Kyiv’s failed preparations for winter strange and unfounded. He claims that representatives of the central government did not communicate with him or with the city’s relevant officials regarding preparations for the heating season.

Source: Suspilne

Without air defense systems, protective structures will not be able to fully safeguard key infrastructure facilities from Russian attacks. According to Vitali Klitschko, a combination of physical protective structures and air defense systems is necessary for the reliable protection of critical infrastructure.

Due to Russian attacks, Kyiv has faced disruptions in power, water, and public transportation—Klitschko.

Klitschko explained why there are still no mobile shelters in Kyiv.

Klitschko stated that Kyiv’s drainage system has a backup power supply.

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