At Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, part of the winter semester will be held online—from January 25 through February 27, 2027.

The remote format will be implemented for all academic programs.

This decision was made due to the security situation in Ukraine and the risk of disruptions in electricity and heat supply during the winter. University officials explained that this will allow studies to continue even under challenging weather and energy conditions.

Changes to the academic calendar were approved by a rector’s order dated November 17.

Source: Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.

The winter exam session at Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv will be held remotely using information and communication technologies. This arrangement will apply to students in all years and all forms of study.

The Minister of Education signed an order appointing Valerii Kopiika as rector of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv for a five-year term.

The Ministry of Education has appointed a person responsible for high school reform.

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