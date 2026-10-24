A former contestant on the 15th season of the romantic reality show “The Bachelor” Inna Miller, who works as a cosmetologist, reacted emotionally to the end of her time on the show with basketball player Vyacheslav Kravtsov.

During the first party, she asked the athlete to lift her up so he could hear her sing better. Later, while getting to know the other contestants, Inna talked about her many talents and her education. However, in the second episode, Kravtsov did not give her a rose, so she left the show and will no longer be competing for the bachelor’s heart.

“I’m glad this story ended this way for me. A few more weeks—or maybe even months—of bullying against the backdrop of a ruined reputation, and I don’t even know if I would have had the strength to endure it all. When I think back to the filming, I relive those feelings: how scared I was, how much I wanted to sleep, how nervous I was before my performance, and how afraid I was to sing and forget the most important words. "This experience made me stronger and revealed new sides of myself," the young woman wrote.

Miller added that she doesn’t regret participating in the show, but no longer wants to revisit the topic.

"I came to this project with specific questions I wanted answers to. And, surprisingly, I succeeded. Maybe not exactly as I imagined, but exactly as I needed it to be. I don’t regret my choice. It’s a part of my life that I accept, but I don’t want to revisit it anymore. Thank you to everyone who supported me, who tried to see beyond what was shown on screen, and who stayed by my side,” Inna added.

On her Instagram, Inna emphasized that she wasn’t upset by the Bachelor’s decision.

As a reminder, the internet was abuzz with the leak of photos of the contestants from the new season of *The Bachelor*.



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