Ihor Zvarych, the former head of the Lviv Administrative Court of Appeals, who was arrested in 2008 in connection with a bribery case, currently works as a senior specialist in the legal department of the Davydiv Village Council in Lviv Oblast. This is evidenced by his financial disclosure statement, which was made public in the fall of 2026.

In 2008, Ihor Zvarych was detained during searches of his office and home. Law enforcement officers discovered $1 million and 2 million hryvnias at the time. Zvarych himself explained the origin of the funds by claiming that they were allegedly “set aside” for his new office. After that, the former judge was nicknamed the “caroling judge.”

According to the court ruling, in 2011, Igor Zvarych was sentenced to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property. He spent three years in pretrial detention and another four in a penal colony.

Thanks to the so-called “Savchenko Law,” under which one day spent in pretrial detention was counted as two days of imprisonment, the former judge was released in 2016.

In the fall of 2026, Zvarych reappeared in the public eye after the publication of a declaration stating that he works as a chief specialist in the legal department of the Davydiv Village Council in the Lviv District.

Roman Fedanyak, head of the village council’s legal department, confirmed in a comment to TSN.ua that Zvarych has been working at the institution since September.

“Yes, indeed, this person works in the village council’s legal department as a chief specialist. The duties of such a specialist include drafting letters, preparing responses, and handling correspondence—typical day-to-day work for the legal department. He is a professional lawyer and a good specialist. I have no complaints about him, no reservations. He’s a decent person. He’s been working with us since September,” noted Roman Fedanyak.

Davydiv is located approximately 10 km from Lviv. The village is considered one of the wealthiest and most developed settlements in the region.

This is reported in a document in the NACP registry.

As a reminder, Odesa Customs uncovered a large-scale scheme that resulted in the state budget losing 215 million hryvnias in July 2025 alone.

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