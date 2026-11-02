The former so-called “LNR” human rights commissioner was sentenced in absentia to eight years in prison. The verdict was handed down following the public prosecution’s case presented by prosecutors from the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office.

The woman was found guilty of actions aimed at the violent change and overthrow of Ukraine’s constitutional order, the seizure of state power, and the alteration of Ukraine’s territorial boundaries and state borders as part of a premeditated conspiracy by a group of individuals.

Her actions were classified under Part 1 of Article 109 and Part 2 of Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The prosecutor proved in court that the defendant, who had worked as a police investigator prior to the occupation of part of the Luhansk region, voluntarily assumed the position of “human rights commissioner in the LPR” in 2021 and performed the functions of an organ of the occupying authority of the pseudo-state entity “LPR.”

Specifically, the woman participated in joint events with representatives of the Russian Federation and carried out instructions from members of the so-called “LPR” aimed at maintaining the functioning of the system of occupation authorities.

Following the trial, which took place “in absentia” (without the defendant’s presence), the defendant was found guilty and sentenced to 8 years of imprisonment with the confiscation of all her property.

The pretrial investigation was conducted by investigators from the Kyiv Territorial Office of the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) with operational support from the Internal Security Department of the National Police of Ukraine. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office. A resident of Luhansk Oblast was convicted of treason and participating in the war against Ukraine. As a reminder, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a woman suspected of working for Russian intelligence services. The SBU also uncovered new schemes to evade mobilization throughout Ukraine.

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