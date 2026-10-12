Former KRAIL member Yevhen Getman was sentenced to 8 years in prison for accepting a $90,000 bribe

On October 12, 2026, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) handed down a verdict against Yevhen Hetman, a former member of the Commission for the Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries (CRGL). He was found guilty of receiving $90,000 in illicit benefits for facilitating the issuance of permits and licenses in the gambling industry.

According to anti-corruption authorities, in August 2021, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) exposed the official for receiving an illegal benefit.



The court found Yevhen Getman guilty of committing a crime under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

He was sentenced to 8 years in prison. In addition, the court barred him from holding positions in government agencies or performing the functions of a public official, either permanently or temporarily, for a period of three years. The sentence also includes the confiscation of his property.

Until the verdict becomes final, the court left the preventive measure in the form of bail unchanged.

The verdict may be appealed within 30 days of its announcement. If no appeal is filed, the decision will become final upon the expiration of this period.

Source: VAKS.

As a reminder, Ukraine is preparing to automatically restrict gambling for military personnel.

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British gambling operators have threatened to sue the regulator over new financial audits.

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