STO employees uncovered the illegal sale of military equipment. Two men attempted to sell a BRDM-2 armored reconnaissance and patrol vehicle and explosives with a yield of approximately 300 kg in TNT equivalent for $8,000.

Among those detained is a former deputy commander of one of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ mechanized brigades.

According to the investigation, the lieutenant colonel illegally took possession of the armored vehicle and hid it on the grounds of one of the military units. He also planned to sell the explosives.

The man found a potential buyer on his own and entrusted an accomplice with the handover of the property. The intermediary was detained while receiving $8,000. The armored vehicle and explosives were seized at the scene. Subsequently, the former deputy brigade commander was also detained.

Source: State Bureau of Investigations (Facebook)

Earlier, the SBI exposed a patrol officer who organized a trip to Poland for $7,000.

In the Khmelnytskyi region, a woman embezzled nearly 8,000 euros from her own daughter.

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