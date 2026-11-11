Kolomoyskyi may be barred from attending his own court hearings

On Thursday, November 12, a court hearing will take place during which a decision may be made to prohibit bringing Ihor Kolomoyskyi to the courtroom to participate in the proceedings in his cases. The restriction may also apply to his transport to the hospital.

Despite the requirements of Ukraine’s Code of Criminal Procedure, which stipulate that notice of a hearing must be given at least three days in advance, the defense was notified of this hearing only one day in advance.

“In light of this, the court hearing will likely concern the application of security measures against I.V. Kolomoyskyi with the aim of halting his transport to court hearings and medical facilities to receive medical care,” the attorneys note.

The hearing will take place at the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv at the following address:

Kyiv, 31A Degtyarivska St.

Court panel: O.P. Khardina (presiding), I.M. Mikheeva, O.V. Meleshak

Date and time: November 12, 2026, at 12:15 p.m.

Subject: Court proceedings on the indictment against I.V. Kolomoyskyi in criminal case No. 1202400000002733 dated December 17, 2024.

This was reported by his attorneys, according to Unian.



The detention center twice refused to transport Kolomoyskyi to the High Anti-Corruption Court despite the court’s ruling.

As a reminder, the UK Supreme Court denied Kolomoyskyi’s appeal in the $3 billion PrivatBank case.

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