During the riots in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, a 14-year-old boy found himself inside a building after falling from a tree. National Guard soldiers pulled the teenager inside the building to protect him from rocks being thrown by those involved in the clashes.

This was reported by National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko. The head of the National Guard noted that the boy was frightened by the situation and the presence of the soldiers.

At the same time, footage of the teenager in a state of shock was actively circulated by Russian propaganda outlets, accusing the Ukrainian military of abuse. Subsequently, video evidence emerged refuting the enemy’s false claims: the footage shows that the minor was participating in the protests, threatened the police, and fell on his own during the incident.

Currently, authorized state agencies, including the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR), the National Guard, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, are continuing their official investigations to fully clarify all the circumstances surrounding the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Source: Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine Oleksandr Pivnenko.

The Head of the Office of the President, Kirill Budanov, stated that those who instigated the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka will be identified and held accountable. According to him, an objective investigation has already been launched by the Prosecutor General’s Office and the relevant law enforcement agencies.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, has sent inquiries to law enforcement agencies regarding the incident in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. The Ombudsman is demanding that the circumstances of the incident be clarified, that the legal grounds for the presence of military personnel and National Guard representatives in the building be verified, and that the actions of all those involved be assessed.

The military unit’s deployment site in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka housed servicemen who had participated in the defense of Mariupol and Azovstal, survived Russian captivity, and returned to duty. This was reported by Military Ombudswoman Olga Reshetilova.

Those whose unlawful actions are established must be held accountable in accordance with the law, she noted.

Earlier, the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) opened a case regarding the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

As a reminder, Budanov responded to the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

The Azov Corps commented on the clash near the deployment site in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Video: In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, a crowd tried to free the mobilized soldiers from a bus.

The commander of the National Guard acknowledged that those returned from the Special Military Unit were being held in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Video: Twenty-five people were found in a house in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka; four were injured.

As a reminder, military command is rushing to the Kyiv suburbs: details of the incident.

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