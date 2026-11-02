The commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivnenko, arrived in the village of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka in the Bucha District of Kyiv Oblast, where local residents had gathered near a private home.

The head of the National Guard confirmed that National Guard servicemembers—who had been returned to their units after deserting without permission—were being held in the building, and that four of them had been hospitalized to receive medical care.

The incident and the gathering of citizens were prompted by reports of alleged mistreatment and torture of the detained servicemen. Oleksandr Pivnenko denied the allegations of torture, emphasizing that mistreatment of defenders is unacceptable, and announced that an official investigation would be conducted, with its results made public. At the same time, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kyiv region refuted widespread rumors about the death of a citizen and reported that police officers had responded to a call from private ambulance doctors regarding obstruction of access to a patient.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine.

On November 2, 25 people were found inside a house in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka in the Kyiv region. Four of them required medical attention—they are scheduled to be transported to a hospital. A female medical worker and a law enforcement officer were allowed into the house, where, according to local residents, hostages may have been held. Military command urgently dispatched personnel to the scene of the incident in the Kyiv suburbs.

Read us on