Utility Bills for Apartments in Occupied Territories: An Important Detail Explained to Ukrainians

In Ukraine, it is prohibited to charge fees for housing and utility services related to real estate located in temporarily occupied territories for the entire duration of the occupation. However, this rule does not apply to debts that accrued before February 24, 2022. Property owners must pay off such debts.

According to the document, until martial law is terminated or lifted, utility companies are prohibited from charging fees for services and collecting debts that arose after February 24, 2022, during the period of temporary occupation of the relevant territories.

This prohibition applies to consumers whose residences are located in territories included in the official list of Ukrainian territories temporarily occupied by Russia. It is in effect from the start date to the end date of the occupation.

The resolution also imposes restrictions on the collection of utility debts in territories where hostilities are ongoing or have taken place. In particular, under certain conditions, it is prohibited to collect debts incurred after February 24, 2022, from internally displaced persons and their family members who have left their homes. To do so, they must provide the service provider with documents confirming their absence from the residence, specifically an IDP certificate.

Separately, the document prohibits the imposition of fines, late fees, inflation adjustments, and annual interest on certain utility debts, as well as the termination or suspension of service due to non-payment in full. These restrictions apply to the territories of hostilities and temporary occupation as defined by the resolution.

Therefore, utility bills accrued during the occupation period after February 24, 2022, do not need to be paid. However, this provision does not cancel debts that arose before the start of the full-scale invasion.

This is stated in Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 206, “Certain Issues Regarding Payment for Housing and Utility Services During Martial Law.”

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