A pastry chef shared how she received an order for a spooky cake that looked like it had been baked at home

Valentina, a Ukrainian pastry chef who makes custom cakes, shared a story about an unusual request from a client. The woman paid for a dessert that was supposed to look as if it had been made at home, without professional styling or neat decorations.

The pastry chef agreed to the experiment, though she admitted that intentionally making the cake look messy turned out to be harder than she expected.

“When you’ve spent years trying to make every cake as neat as possible, and then you get a request: ‘I need it to look really ugly.’ And, by the way, she was completely serious. The customer wanted a honey cake that would look as if she’d baked it herself at home—without the perfect leveling, the pretty sides, and all the details I usually take such care to create,” the pastry chef explains.

To make the dessert resemble a typical homemade honey cake, Valentina changed her usual approach to its presentation. She made the cake wide but relatively thin, didn’t trim the edges of each layer, and used more frosting so it would drip down the sides.

The pastry chef admitted that while working, she had to resist her usual urge to fix any imperfections and make the dessert look prettier.

“To be honest: making the cake intentionally imperfect turned out to be quite a challenge. Because my hands automatically want to trim something, fix it, make it prettier. But when, after seeing a photo of the finished cake, the customer told me, ‘It’s a little ugly’—I realized: the task was 100% complete,” she laughs.

To decorate it, Valentina used a honey cake crumbled into crumbs. She sprinkled them over the surface of the dessert, creating a special effect of a rough, homemade look.

The pastry chef’s video sparked a lively discussion in the comments. Viewers joked that some details still gave away the cake’s professional origins.

“The base gives the whole thing away,” wrote one commenter.

Another user suggested a different presentation: “You should have assembled it on a plate to make it look homemade.”

Another commenter suggested that the deception might accidentally be exposed on social media: “The client told someone she made it herself, and then that person will see your video on TikTok.”

Valentyna shared her unusual experience on TikTok (@valentyna_toper).

As a reminder, the Kyiv-based pastry shop Namelaka had previously temporarily suspended operations following a mass outbreak of illness among its employees.

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