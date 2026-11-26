The conflict surrounding the parliamentary Temporary Investigative Commission (TIC), led by People’s Deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko, has escalated due to the conspicuous failure of the heads of anti-corruption and law enforcement agencies to appear.

On November 23 and 25, the invited officials twice in a row ignored the commission’s meetings, where they were supposed to provide explanations regarding the public confrontation between the SBU, NABU, and the SAP. Some of them formally attributed their absence to overseas business trips, international meetings, or combat missions on the front lines.

This was preceded by a statement on November 18 by SBU Major General Serhiy Duka. At the TSC meeting, he publicly accused the leadership of NABU and the SAP of personal vendettas and called high-profile investigations—in particular, the “Carthage” case—a tool for exerting political pressure on the state leadership. Following this, Oleksiy Honcharenko convened a new meeting for November 23 and invited both sides to publicly clarify all the circumstances.

What General Duka Said

Serhiy Duka spent more than three and a half hours at the committee meeting. NABU and the SAP suspect him of involvement in a criminal organization and of working in the interests of the transnational “Khimprom” drug cartel. The general himself rejects all charges and attributes the criminal prosecution to personal vendetta by the anti-corruption agencies.

According to Duka, the conflict began last fall when his unit was investigating possible corruption among NABU employees. The SBU, the general claims, gathered evidence but was not allowed to bring the cases to a conclusion.

When asked by Goncharenko who exactly halted the investigation, Duka replied that the order was given to him and his deputies by the then-head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk—immediately upon his return from the Office of the President. The general does not know who exactly issued that order there. According to him, the then-Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko also received a similar order.

Separately, Duka stated that NABU and the SAPO have become tools of political influence over the country’s top leadership. He described the media investigations of recent months—“Carthage-1,” “Carthage-2,” and “Midas”—as yielding no real procedural results but damaging Ukraine’s international reputation during the war.

At the end of his speech, the general proposed summoning the heads of NABU and the SAPO to the session so they could personally respond to his remarks, since brief retorts such as “nonsense” are, in his opinion, insufficient. Goncharenko agreed and invited NABU Director Semen Kryvonos, SAP Head Oleksandr Klymenko, NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov, former SBU head Vasyl Malyuk, and former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko to the November 23 session.

None of the five invited individuals attended the TSC meeting

On November 23, none of the five appeared before the commission. Goncharenko called this situation unprecedented in the entire history of the TSC. On his Telegram channel, he wrote that the open confrontation between NABU and the SBU poses a threat to the state: instead of jointly fighting external enemies, corruption, and crime, law enforcement agencies are wasting resources on internal conflict, from which only criminals and Russia stand to gain.

The MP emphasized that parliament has not only the right but also the duty to investigate such situations through the Temporary Investigation Commission (TSK). However, the three individuals summoned did submit explanations: The SBU reported that Vasyl Malyuk is in a combat zone; the SAP cited an important international meeting for Oleksandr Klymenko; and the NABU noted that Semen Kryvonos had left on a business trip abroad.

The SAPO’s Arguments and the Dispute Over Conflict of Interest

Subsequently, Oleksandr Klymenko cited another reason for his absence—a conflict of interest involving TSC Chair Oleksiy Honcharenko.

According to the deputy himself, eight minutes before the start of the November 23 session, the head of the SAPO signed a six-page letter in which he explained: he could not participate in the commission’s work because Goncharenko’s father—former Odesa Mayor Oleksiy Kostusev—is implicated in the case regarding the takeover of Odesa Airport.

In response, Goncharenko pointed out that the verdict in this case was handed down on June 12, 2025, and that the plea agreement had been approved by Klymenko himself. Moreover, on January 15, 2026, the head of the SAP had already attended a meeting of this very TSK and answered questions from deputies without any reservations.

“The verdict had already been handed down seven months earlier. My father was the same person then. He didn’t notice any conflict at that time. The conflict arose precisely when the uncomfortable questions began,” Goncharenko stated, calling on Klymenko to attend the next session on November 25.

A Second No-Show and New Accusations

On November 25, the head of the SAP did not appear before the TSC, even though he had given a lengthy interview to “Ukrainska Pravda” the day before, in which he explained his position. According to Klymenko, before inviting him to the hearing, the commission must vote and officially confirm that its chair has no conflict of interest.

Goncharenko called this requirement a legal absurdity, explaining that the law on the TSK does not provide for such votes, and that it is up to the National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NAZK) to determine the existence of a conflict of interest. Furthermore, the commission’s focus is on Operation “Carthage,” not the personal affairs of its chair.

“I’m concerned because Mr. Klymenko heads the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office and should truly know the law,” the lawmaker noted. He also pointed out that the reasons given for his absence kept changing: first, it was a business trip; then, an international meeting; and finally, a conflict of interest.

At the same time, on November 25, Goncharenko spoke out about attempts to exert pressure on the commission’s work: according to him, the heads of NABU and the SAPO called individual members of the TSC and asked them not to attend the meeting or not to vote. The MP claims to be aware of at least two such instances and called this a dangerous practice that damages the reputation of the anti-corruption agencies themselves. As of the publication of these statements, neither NABU nor the SAPO had commented.

Separately, the TSC chairman emphasized that parliamentary oversight is a constitutional authority of the Verkhovna Rada: members of parliament are elected representatives of the people, whereas the head of the SAPO is an appointed official who cannot dictate the format of parliament’s work. Goncharenko also recalled that he has consistently supported the independence of NABU and the SAPO—in particular, he was among the 13 deputies who voted against limiting their powers and has advocated for their funding in the Budget Committee—but independence does not mean a lack of oversight.

Independence does not mean a lack of accountability

Despite the repeated failure of the heads of NABU and SAPO to appear on November 25, the committee meeting took place—MPs heard from representatives of the Vinnytsia and Khmelnytskyi Territorial Anti-Corruption Coordination Centers. Goncharenko viewed the disregard for the invitations as a demonstrative lack of respect for parliament and announced that he would again summon the heads of the anti-corruption agencies to meetings on December 7 and 11.

Klymenko’s arguments regarding a conflict of interest were also criticized by former SAPO prosecutor Stanislav Bronevitsky, who had previously led the investigation into the Odesa Airport case. He called the SAPO head’s position “shooting oneself in the foot” and stated that the arguments regarding a conflict of interest are contrived.

“As the prosecutor who led the investigation in this case, I state openly—there is no conflict of interest here, and Klymenko’s arguments are completely fabricated and only indicate a desire to avoid appearing,” Bronevitsky wrote.

The former prosecutor recalled that the investigation established the involvement of the then-mayor of Odesa, Oleksiy Kostusev, in the transfer of the airport to an entity controlled by businessmen Boris Kaufman and Alex Borukhovich. According to the investigation, Kostusev inserted text into a city council resolution that the council members had not voted on, and subsequently received an apartment from the businessmen as an unlawful benefit.

Goncharenko himself, according to Bronevitsky, had already filed a report with the Prosecutor General’s Office in 2014—while serving as a deputy on the Odesa Regional Council—regarding a crime involving the airport, and after his father was charged in 2023, he publicly stated that all those involved must be held accountable under the law, regardless of family ties.

“Therefore, this is definitely not a case where one can speak of a conflict of interest—Goncharenko demanded that the airport be returned to the city and that all those involved be held accountable,” Bronevitsky emphasized.

The former prosecutor also noted that the Odesa Airport case is an unwelcome topic for Klymenko himself, since, following Bronevitsky’s dismissal from the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), the head of the prosecutor’s office reached an agreement with the defendants under which “scrap metal was transferred to the city, while the premises of the new terminal—which will handle flights once they resume— and generate revenue, were left under the control of the defendants in the case.”

“The SAPO often responds to defendants’ failure to appear in court, but when summonses concern the head of the SAPO himself, he starts wriggling like a snake on a hot skillet. This sets a bad example for those involved in the proceedings, for those following the developments in this case, and for SAP prosecutors,” Bronevytskyi concluded.

And the main question remains unanswered: why is it easier for the heads of NABU and the SAPO to write long letters and give lengthy interviews than to attend a TSK hearing and directly refute Duka’s statements? If, that is, he really did lie.

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