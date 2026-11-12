Republican Don Bacon criticized the reimposition of restrictions on the operation of the Starshield satellite system, which is used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In his view, this weakens Ukraine’s defense capabilities and leads to an increase in Ukrainian casualties.

The congressman stated that responsibility for the decision may lie with the U.S. administration or Elon Musk. He called on Congress to conduct an investigation and identify those responsible.

Denys Senik, Ukraine’s Chargé d’Affaires ad interim in the U.S., confirmed that the restrictions are once again in effect in the occupied territories and along the front lines. In particular, a speed limit of approximately 161 km/h has been imposed on platforms carrying satellite terminals. This affects the use of Starshield on Ukrainian drones.

According to Senik, Ukraine has not yet received an explanation from SpaceX or the Pentagon regarding the reasons for the restrictions.

Source: Don Bacon (X)

Ukrainian units are reporting significant disruptions in the operation of the Starshield satellite system along the entire front line and in the temporarily occupied territories. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement on November 12 following briefings by Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapaty.

As a reminder, U.S. President Donald Trump personally called SpaceX founder Elon Musk, demanding that he lift the speed and operational restrictions on Starshield—the military version of the Starlink satellite system—for the Ukrainian military.

A Pentagon inspector rejected the request regarding Starlink’s operation in Ukraine — Interia

Rubio stated that Ukraine does not yet have access to Starshield

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