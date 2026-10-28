The Constitutional Court of Ukraine refused to introduce conditional early release for individuals sentenced to life imprisonment, as well as for those who have killed multiple people. Such a provision would have allowed them to be released to perform military service.

The Court’s Second Senate reviewed the constitutional complaint and issued a ruling in the case regarding the release of convicts for military service. Viktor Gorodovenko served as the reporting judge.

The Court analyzed the provisions of Article 81-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which preclude the release for military service of individuals serving life sentences and those convicted of the intentional murder of two or more people.

The ruling emphasizes that providing a person serving a life sentence with a realistic prospect of release does not mean that access to absolutely all mechanisms must be granted.

It merely provides for the legal possibility of a sentence review.

The Constitutional Court of Ukraine noted that the mechanism for release for contract service is in effect temporarily due to mobilization and martial law.

It differs significantly from the standard parole system, as it is tied to specific requirements regarding age, health, and psychological condition, rather than the rehabilitation of the convict.

Military service involves the handling and use of weapons and military equipment.

Enlisting individuals convicted of serious violent crimes poses additional risks to discipline, chain of command, and the safety of other military personnel and civilians.

Consequently, the court ruled that the provisions excluding the possibility of early release for such categories of convicts for military service are constitutional, as this does not deprive them of other lawful means of changing their legal status.

This was reported with reference to the Constitutional Court’s press service.

Up to 30% of convicts could be called upon to defend Ukraine — Ministry of Justice.

The Ministry of Justice has calculated how many convicts could be mobilized.

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