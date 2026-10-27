Koretsky ordered the acceleration of repairs to the damaged South Bridge in Kyiv

The Cabinet of Ministers has instructed the Ministry of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport to accelerate restoration work on the South Bridge in Kyiv. The structure was damaged as a result of a missile attack on the night of October 27.

“The South Bridge and the metro were hit. According to the Air Force, the enemy fired up to 16 ballistic missiles. I have already been in contact with the city administration this morning. I have instructed the Ministry of Infrastructure to accelerate the work to restore the bridge as quickly as possible. The government is providing the necessary assistance for the restoration. People need to be able to move freely from one bank to the other. Other bridges are operational, but the traffic load on them has increased,” the statement reads.

The Green Metro Line is operating from “Syrets” to “Vydubychi”; trains are not running beyond “Chervonyi Khutir,” and the stations are serving as shelters. To relieve congestion on the Red Line, a temporary bus route has been launched, and the number of buses on routes that now travel across the Darnytsia Bridge has been increased. Ukrzaliznytsia is promptly launching additional Kyiv City Express trains during peak hours starting this evening.

Koretsky urged local authorities to monitor passenger volume and, if necessary, provide supplementary ground transportation to operating metro stations and the city commuter rail.

“People need to be able to get to and from work normally while the bridge is being repaired,” the Prime Minister emphasized.

He reported that Russia launched a massive nighttime attack on Ukraine using missiles and strike drones. Kyiv bore the brunt of the attack, and 10 regions were also targeted. One person was killed, and at least 16 were injured.

Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi highlighted this on Telegram.

The South Bridge in Kyiv has been closed: here’s how to detour around the area in a passenger car or truck.

Following the ballistic missile attack in Kyiv, the South Bridge and the metro were damaged.

As a reminder, seven people were injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack, including ambulance workers.

Ballistic missile strikes in Kyiv damaged two medical facilities; one person was killed.

Kyiv is under attack by ballistic missiles; five explosions were heard on the left bank.

Video: The Lisova metro station in Kyiv was damaged by a ballistic missile strike.

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