Koretsky Wants to Tighten Penalties for Illegal Possession of Firearms and Draft Evasion

Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi stated that Ukraine needs to impose stricter penalties for evading military service and desertion. According to him, the Ministry of Defense is already finalizing a draft bill on this matter. At the same time, the government is working on new rules for mobilization and reserving employees.

The Prime Minister noted that the Ministry of Defense is already finalizing a bill intended to address this issue. However, he did not specify exactly which penalties might change or how much stricter they would become.

Separately, Koretsky mentioned changes to the employee reservation system. According to him, the government has already adopted a corresponding resolution intended to make this process more transparent and reduce opportunities for abuse. “The reservation process has been improved, and the resolution has been issued. Work is continuing under the joint leadership of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Economy. We believe that this process has been launched and that, at the very least, it will prevent future abuses, which were not uncommon in this process,” the prime minister said.

The government is preparing new mobilization rules

Another area of focus is changing the approach to mobilization. Koretskyi referred to this as new rules or a kind of social contract between the state, the military, and society.

According to him, the changes are intended to give service members who have been on the front lines for a long time a clear understanding of when they will be able to rotate out and return home. “Soldiers who have been fighting for five years should have a clear understanding of when they will be able to be rotated out and return home,” Koretsky emphasized.

He also noted that due to the deaths and injuries of soldiers, their positions must be filled by new personnel. That is why, according to the prime minister, the government is working on changes to the mobilization system.

What is known about the new reservation rules

Koretsky previously reported that by December 1, the government must present a new social contract regarding businesses’ mobilization obligations. In particular, the Ministry of Defense is developing a mechanism under which companies will be able to reserve 100% of their employees. To do this, they must regularly and voluntarily assign a portion of their staff to military service.

In this way, the government plans to balance the needs of the economy with those of the military. At the same time, the specific terms of this mechanism and the procedure for its implementation are to be presented separately. Koretskyi spoke about the need to strengthen penalties for evading military service and alternative civilian service during question time with the government in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday.

In Ukraine, heating has already been turned on at 87% of heat supply facilities and municipal heating companies. This was reported by Serhiy Koretskyi. According to him, delays in the supply of heat in certain settlements have two main causes. In some cases, repair work is still underway; in others, the start of the heating season is being postponed for security reasons, to avoid drawing the attention of Russian military forces.

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