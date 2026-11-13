Koretsky explained why heating is being delayed in certain regions of Ukraine

In Ukraine, heating has already been turned on at 87% of heat supply facilities and municipal heating companies. Serhiy Koretskyi reported this. According to him, there are two main reasons for delays in the supply of heat to certain communities. In some cases, repair work is still underway; in others, the start of heating has been postponed for security reasons, to avoid attracting the attention of Russian military forces.

Key points of the statement:

Pace of heating rollout: The system is currently continuing to fill up, but all consumers will receive heat. Regions have delayed the start of the heating season only until standard temperature thresholds are reached.

Reasons for local delays: There are specific reasons for the facilities that have not yet started operating—final repair work is ongoing or security restrictions are in place.

Regarding the non-billing of heating charges: The government is considering a mechanism to waive charges only as a contingency measure in the event of large-scale damage and prolonged service restoration; however, there are currently no grounds for this.

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The head of government explained in detail the rationale behind the start of the heating season in the regions.

“Regions delayed the start of the heating season until temperatures made it necessary to turn on the heating. 87% of all heating stations and municipal heating utilities are now operational. Where services are not operating, it is solely a deliberate decision—either to avoid drawing the enemy’s attention or because repair work is being completed. There is a specific explanation for each individual case. The system is currently being brought up to capacity, and absolutely everyone will have heating,” he emphasized.

Koretsky also commented on the possibility of exempting consumers from paying for heat in the event of disruptions caused by shelling.

“Have there been any instances of damage since the system was turned on? These are very isolated cases. As for waiving charges—that’s one of the alternative contingency plans if damage does occur and we’re unable to restore service quickly. In that case, we may resort to such measures. But it’s far too early to discuss this now,” Koretskyi stated.

This was reported with reference to a statement by Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi during question time for the government in the Verkhovna Rada.

In Kyiv, 85% of residential buildings have received heating: when will the connections be completed?

It will take approximately 10 days to fully connect Kyiv’s residential buildings to the heating system. Heat is being supplied simultaneously to all districts of the capital, without prioritizing them based on location.

In Zhytomyr, equipment was damaged as a result of a Russian strike on one of the city’s boiler rooms. As a result, 140 residential buildings, as well as educational institutions and clinics, are without centralized heat supply.

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