Implementing the baseline scenario for pension reform in Ukraine will require approximately 170 billion hryvnias in additional payments each year. At present, the government is unable to cover these costs.

According to the prime minister, the Cabinet of Ministers understands the need for pension reform and pension increases. At the same time, a financially viable mechanism must be found to implement it.

“Regarding pension reform—do we in the government realize that we need to find a solution, carry out pension reform, and increase pensions? Absolutely,” said Koretsky.

The prime minister reported that the government has already calculated several possible scenarios. The baseline reform scenario, which the Cabinet is currently working on, calls for approximately 170 billion hryvnias in additional payments per year. They plan to refine it in the near future.

“At the moment, this is an unaffordable amount, so we are looking for a compromise solution that will still allow us to move step by step in this direction,” the prime minister explained.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi made this statement during question time for the government in the Verkhovna Rada.

The International Monetary Fund has required Ukraine not to impose new unscheduled expenditure obligations on the Pension Fund until the completion of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, which will remain in effect until February 2030. The relevant provision is included in the updated Memorandum of Cooperation between Ukraine and the IMF.

Ukrainian households that heat their homes with firewood, coal, briquettes, or other solid fuel can receive a housing subsidy to purchase it.

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