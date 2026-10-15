Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi stated that the results of the plenary week in the Verkhovna Rada give cause for optimism regarding Ukraine’s receipt of international financial assistance.

According to him, parliament supported a number of important legislative initiatives within the framework of the Ukraine Facility program, agreements with the IMF, and other international support mechanisms. In particular, lawmakers passed a package of laws on the taxation of international shipments.

Koretsky thanked the members of parliament for supporting decisions on which the country’s defense capabilities depend. The government is continuing negotiations with parliament and expects the remaining necessary laws to be adopted during the next plenary week.

This should help Ukraine receive international funding in full and on time.

Source: Serhiy Koretskyi

The European Union plans to provide Ukraine with 920 million euros to restore and strengthen its energy infrastructure ahead of winter. This was announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

As a reminder, Zelenskyy presented Ursula von der Leyen with Ukraine’s first Order of Europe.

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