Lyudmila Yanukovych, the former first lady of Ukraine, wore a Breguet Reine de Naples watch valued at about 30,000 euros (approximately 1,518,480 UAH). The name of this model is associated with Napoleon’s sister, and its history has prompted ironic comparisons between the fate of the accessory and the life of the queen after whom it was named.

The First Wristwatch for Caroline Murat

According to the blogger, the Reine de Naples model is associated with the emergence of the first documented wristwatch. Abraham-Louis Breguet crafted it in 1812 for Caroline Murat—Napoleon’s sister and Queen of Naples.

“So what other watch could Lyudochka have worn if not a royal one? But there’s a catch… Ms. Lyudmila would do well to read history more carefully, because that queen’s fate turned out to be painfully familiar,” said the blogger cats_and_watches.

Caroline Murat’s Exile and the Parallel with Yanukovych

After Napoleon’s fall, Caroline lost her kingdom. She spent the rest of her life in exile under the fictitious title of Countess of Lipona. As the source explained, “Lipona” is an anagram of “Napoli,” the name of Naples.

Caroline’s husband, Joachim Murat, was executed by firing squad. Recalling this part of the story, the blogger noted separately that Viktor Fedorovich was “more fortunate.” It was precisely in the story of the loss of the kingdom and exile that he saw an ironic parallel with the owner of the Breguet.

“She wanted a royal watch, but along with it, she also received a truly royal fate,” concluded cats_and_watches.

The blogger cats_and_watches told “Telegraf” about this, calling his observation his own “conspiracy theory.” He drew attention to the historical figure whose name is behind the name of the expensive accessory.

Investigators found evidence that Yanukovych’s ex-wife may have died.

Lyudmila Yanukovych was already buried once in January 2022. At that time, the Aver Lex law firm, which represents former President Viktor Yanukovych in court, denied reports of her death.

Investigative journalists claim to have identified the place of residence of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych in Russia. According to their information, he is allegedly using a different name, which made it difficult to locate him in Russian government registries.

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