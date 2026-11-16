On the night of November 16, 2026, Ukraine once again attacked the Crimean Bridge. This occurred after a fairly long hiatus: the last large-scale strikes on this structure were recorded back in the summer of 2025. The Russian occupation authorities confirmed the strike: traffic across the bridge was restricted, an operational headquarters was set up in Kerch, and according to reports from local social media groups, the strike hit one of the arches of the navigable span. It appears there is some damage—though not extensive enough to put the structure out of commission for long.

But the point isn’t even how serious the damage turned out to be this time. What matters is the fact itself: Ukraine still considers the Crimean Bridge a legitimate military target and is prepared to strike it, despite all the talk of “red lines” and despite the fact that Russia has invested considerable resources in its defense. This can also be interpreted as a kind of response to Russia’s strikes on bridges in Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, and other Ukrainian cities.

So what exactly is the Crimean Bridge as it stands today? Why is it needed? How many times has it been attacked? And is it ultimately possible to destroy it in a way that would cut Crimea off from mainland Russia? UA.News, together with experts, looked into the matter.

What Is This Bridge and Why Does Russia Need It?

The Crimean Bridge (also known as the Kerch Bridge) connects the occupied Ukrainian peninsula with Russia’s Krasnodar Krai across the Kerch Strait. It opened in May 2018. For the Kremlin, it was not only a large-scale infrastructure project but also a personal PR move for Putin: the bridge was meant to symbolize that Crimea is “forever with Russia” and to physically link the peninsula to the Russian mainland. Until the full-scale invasion, it served primarily a civilian function: supplying the peninsula with goods, food, and generally everything it needed.

But with the outbreak of the full-scale war, everything changed. Russia began using the bridge for military purposes: to transport troops, equipment, ammunition, and fuel across it to the forces fighting in southern Ukraine. That is precisely why the Crimean Bridge has become one of the main targets for Ukrainian forces. It was and remains a dual-use facility: ostensibly civilian infrastructure, yet actively used to support the military machine.

However, the situation has changed significantly in recent years. According to various estimates, as the war has dragged on, the bridge has increasingly lost its strategic importance. The enemy’s logistics have expanded and diversified, and the southern military group is supplied, in part, through the occupied territories in the east. At the same time, the bridge across the Kerch Strait remains an important political symbol of the occupation, and its potential destruction would have not only military but also reputational consequences for Russia.

In parallel with this, Russia has faced a new problem: the R-280 highway “Novorossiya,” which connects Rostov-on-Don with occupied Crimea and had long served as an alternative to the bridge, has turned into a veritable “road of death” due to the dominance of Ukrainian drones. UAVs are hunting down trucks right on the highway, destroying them one by one. This is forcing Russian logistics to seek detours. Thus, on the one hand, the Crimean Bridge is no longer the critically important artery it was at the start of the war. On the other hand, it remains a target of military, logistical, and symbolic importance—and that is precisely why Ukraine continues to strike it.



History of the Attacks: From Trucks to Underwater Drones

The Crimean Bridge has been subjected to large-scale attacks at least three times during the war, and each of these attacks had its own distinct characteristics.

The first major strike occurred on October 8, 2022—immediately after Vladimir Putin’s birthday. A truck loaded with explosives detonated on the road section of the bridge. This caused a fire on the railway section, where fuel tankers were located, and the collapse of two sections of the road section resulted in the deaths of people who were crossing the bridge at the time. Traffic was not fully restored until May 2023—meaning repairs took more than half a year. Later, the Security Service of Ukraine revealed details of the operation: the explosives were smuggled into Russia through several countries, concealed in plastic wrap, and the people involved in the operation were unaware of its true purpose.

A second large-scale attack took place on the night of July 17, 2023. This time, Ukrainian forces used “Sea Baby” surface drones. The strike hit the area around the 145th bridge pier. One span of the road section collapsed, and another was damaged. Two people who were driving across the bridge were killed, and others were injured. Full traffic capacity for vehicles was not restored until October 2023—it took several months of repairs.

The third major attack took place on June 3, 2025, and this time the SBU reported underwater explosions. Agents had previously planted explosives on the bridge’s underwater supports and then detonated a charge with a power equivalent to approximately 1.1 metric tons of TNT. Kyiv reported serious damage to the supports. The Kremlin confirmed the explosion at the time but insisted that the bridge had allegedly not sustained significant damage and continued to function. More than a year has passed since then, and the latest attack on November 16, 2026, was the first in that time.

It is telling that after each attack, Russia not only repaired the bridge but also strengthened its defenses. After 2023, the Russians began actively constructing physical barriers against maritime drones, and starting in 2024, they began installing pile walls along the entire length of the bridge. By March 2025, construction of these walls was completed. Two parallel lines of piles appeared on the Black Sea side, and one on the Azov Sea side, since maritime drones can only pass through the channel under the bridge’s arch, and it is extremely difficult to do so unnoticed. Barge-mounted decoys were also deployed to serve as false targets for radar-guided missiles, along with anti-drone spikes. But, as practice has shown, even the most powerful defenses are not foolproof.



Can the bridge be destroyed once and for all?

This question arises after every new attack: Is it possible to eventually destroy the Crimean Bridge completely, thereby cutting Crimea off from the mainland? The answer is more complicated than it seems.

First, it’s important to understand that completely destroying the bridge is not the same as simply damaging it. Even serious damage, such as the collapse of several spans, does not mean the structure will cease to function entirely and permanently. The Russians have restored traffic each time. For the bridge to cease functioning completely and for the long term, strikes must be directed at its most vulnerable elements—the supports, especially those standing in the water—or at critical sections of the spans.

Second, the question is what exactly to use to strike it. The weapons that Ukraine has or could acquire are insufficient to completely destroy the bridge. Cruise missiles are capable of causing serious damage, but not of bringing down the entire structure. Complete destruction would require either significantly more powerful warheads or coordinated, large-scale strikes on several critical points simultaneously.

Third, and most importantly: even the complete destruction of the bridge does not mean that Crimea would be cut off. Russia has long since diversified its logistics. In addition to the bridge, there is a “land corridor” through the occupied territories of southern Ukraine, as well as ferry crossings, and so on. Destroying the bridge would deal Russia a serious blow—primarily reputational and symbolic—and would complicate supply lines. But it certainly would not be some kind of “decisive blow” that would change the course of the war. That is precisely why Ukrainian forces are currently focusing on strikes against the “land corridor” as a whole, rather than just the bridge. The destruction of rail and road infrastructure in the region could have a far greater impact on the enemy’s military logistics than yet another attack on the Crimean Bridge.

Expert

Opinions

Military analyst and Israel Defense Forces reserve officer Igal Levin commented on the situation surrounding the Crimean Bridge for UA.News as follows.

“The Crimean Bridge—just like any other bridge, for that matter—is without a doubt a legitimate target for Ukraine in this war. It was and remains so. As for whether this is part of a broader operation—we’ll see if there are further attacks. The Crimean Bridge still holds value and importance specifically in a military sense, although its destruction also carries significant symbolic meaning. Ukraine can destroy this structure or, at the very least, put it out of commission for a long time. The means to do so exist, although it is difficult. Bridges are generally very complex structures when it comes to taking them out of commission. Be that as it may—we’ll see whether this was a one-off action or a systematic operation. Because it’s hard to draw any conclusions based on a single attack over a long period of time,” Levin noted.

Military expert Oleg Zhdanov is certain: the Crimean Bridge is next. The necessary capabilities for attacking it have now emerged.

“We spent a long time taking out the air defense system in the Kerch area. It’s a complex system, something like Moscow’s. Breaking through those layers was very difficult. As far as I understand, we have now managed to breach the enemy’s air defense threshold, and one or several drones did reach the bridge. This is the first step, and going forward, I hope we will systematically strike the bridge, increasing our firepower. But we need to understand this: drones can damage the bridge, but they can’t destroy it. Only missiles—with warheads weighing 300+ kilograms—can cause significant destruction. These are our “Neptunes,” the SCALP and Storm Shadow missiles, but the best and most reliable option is ballistic missiles. And where are our ballistic missiles? We’re still waiting for them.

Today, the Crimean Bridge has taken on new significance for the occupiers, because we effectively control the “Novorossiya” route. There is no active combat taking place in the Dnipro and Orikhiv sectors—why? Because these sectors are supplied via this very route. The alternative to it is the Crimean Bridge. This is the Crimean group of forces plus Army Group “South.” It is precisely this group that currently depends on the Crimean Bridge. But the Russians have found a workaround: at night, they haul small trains across the bridge. Small trains, consisting of 10–15 cars, pulled by shunting diesel locomotives. That is why this bridge still functions as a lifeline for supplying the Russian Armed Forces,” Oleg Zhdanov concluded.



In summary, the strike on the Crimean Bridge on November 16 is yet another signal that Ukraine is sending to both Moscow and the West: the Crimean Bridge remains a legitimate military target, and Kyiv has not abandoned its intentions regarding this facility. At the same time, it is important to soberly assess what this strike means—and what it does not mean.

It does not mean that the bridge will collapse tomorrow and Crimea will find itself under blockade. The damage this time, judging by the available information, is by no means catastrophic. Nor does it mean that Ukraine currently has sufficient resources to completely destroy the bridge. But it does mean that the pressure on Russian logistics continues, and that the Crimean Bridge remains one of the points where this pressure is felt most acutely—not only physically, but also symbolically.

Overall, the story of this bridge is a story of how a symbol can be both a point of strength and a point of vulnerability. For Putin, it was a personal project, proof that Crimea is “forever” his. For Ukraine, it is a structure that serves as a reminder of the occupation and can be used to make that occupation more costly for the aggressor.

How many more such strikes will be needed, and whether they will lead to the desired result, remains to be seen. But the very fact that, four years after the first explosion, the bridge still stands and Ukraine is still striking it speaks volumes. This war is being waged not only on the battlefield but also in the perception of symbols. And the Crimean Bridge is one of the most striking of these symbols.

Read us on