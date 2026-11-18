The Second Senate of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine ruled that the provision of the Criminal Code allowing for the conditional early release of individuals convicted of serious corruption offenses after they have served at least two-thirds of their sentence is in accordance with the Constitution.

The decision was adopted on November 18, 2026, in response to a constitutional complaint filed by citizen Volodymyr Treyzub, who challenged paragraph 2 of part three of Article 81 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The court examined the legal aspects of this provision and concluded that its application to individuals convicted of serious corruption offenses does not conflict with the Constitution.

The aforementioned provision of the Criminal Code provides for the right to conditional early release after actually serving at least two-thirds of the sentence for a number of categories of convicts, including those convicted of corruption-related criminal offenses, intentional serious crimes, and driving under the influence resulting in serious consequences.

Oleg Pervomaisky served as the reporting judge in this case. The full text of the ruling will be published on the Constitutional Court’s official website on November 19.

Source: Constitutional Court of Ukraine on Telegram.

The Constitutional Court of Ukraine ruled that a judge’s mobilization for military service cannot serve as grounds for suspending the payment of his or her judicial compensation. Thus, performing military service does not deprive judges of their right to receive the corresponding payments.

The Constitutional Court of Ukraine refused to introduce conditional early release for individuals sentenced to life imprisonment, as well as for those who have killed multiple people. Such a provision would have allowed them to be released to perform military service.

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